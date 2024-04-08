Purdue University campus pauses to soak up 2024 solar eclipse, experiencing near totality

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Tippecanoe County area was not in the direct path of Monday's total eclipse, but area residents still had the chance to witness a rare event of a near total eclipse, and they filled Purdue University's campus to catch a glimpse.

Cheryl Pierce, a communications specialist for the department of earth, atmospheric and planetary sciences, stood on the edge of Engineering Fountain, handing out Purdue branded eclipse viewing glasses to everyone. Answering questions for students who were unsure of when the eclipse would begin in West Lafayette, Pierce said several departments pooled together to provided viewing glasses for anyone in need.

Gabby Waterman, a sophomore student at Purdue, said despite the university's advisement for faculty to cancel Monday's classes, she was unsure if her 4:30 p.m. class would be canceled, as she was still waiting to hear if hers would be meeting. Taking a pair of glasses from Pierce, Waterman said she planned to find a space somewhere nearby to prepare for the big eclipse event.

Amid Purdue campus tours, groups led by student tour guides paused shortly after exiting the Wilmeth Active Learning Center, lifting their eclipse glasses to their eyes to mark how far into the eclipse they were.

Any patch of grass surrounding the Engineering Mall had become filled by 2 p.m., with any open spaces on the east side of the Wilmeth Active Learning Center beginning to quickly fill as well. As the moon slowly continued to eclipse the sun, ooh's and aah's could be heard from the far stretches of the Memorial Mall leading back up toward the Engineering Fountain.

As West Lafayette reached near totality shortly after 3 p.m., cheers began to rise out of spectators from all across central campus. Those who were present to watch remained idle in their shoes, soaking in the moment among those around them.

Just after 3:10 p.m., as the sunlight slowly returned and the temperatures slowly began to rise back to their earlier warmth, campus began moving once again, resuming back to a pleasant spring day's activities.

Jillian Ellison is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. She can be reached by email at jellison@gannett.com. Follow her on X at @ellison_writes.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue University campus pauses to soak up 2024 solar eclipse