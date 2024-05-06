Purchase a Powerball ticket at this NC gas station? Prize of $200k will expire May 10

ASHEVILLE – North Carolina Powerball players, especially in the Gaston County area, should double-check their tickets for a match worth an unclaimed $200,000 prize.

NC Education Lottery representatives said that the Powerball ticket purchased for the Nov. 11 drawing will expire in less than a week on Friday, May 10.

More: NC Lottery numbers for May 5: Did anyone win big?

Where was the winning Powerball ticket sold?

The winning ticket was sold at Murphy USA on Lincolnton Highway in Cherryville. The ticket must be presented at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

What are the winning numbers?

The winning numbers on the unclaimed ticket were 1, 12, 14, 24 and 57, with a Powerball of 7. The player who purchased the unclaimed ticket matched four white balls plus the red Powerball.

Odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball number

The odds the unidentified winner beat for this win were 1 in 913,129.

When was the unclaimed ticket purchased?

The unclaimed Powerball ticket was purchased for the Nov. 11 drawing. Prizes for NC Education Lottery games like Cash 5 and Powerball tickets must be redeemed within 180 days of the drawing for which the ticket was purchased, which in this case is Friday, May 10.

This period is half as long for instant scratch-off games, with only 90 days to claim prizes.

What is Monday night's estimated Powerball jackpot?

The estimated jackpot for Monday night's drawing is $214 million, or a cash payout option of $99.7 million.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Unclaimed $200k Powerball ticket purchased in Gaston County