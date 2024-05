Jay-Jay, a 10-week old Pomeranian puppy, was taken from Washington Park last week.

A 10-week old puppy named Jay-Jay has gone missing, and the Cincinnati Police Department wants your help finding him.

The Pomeranian puppy was taken at around 7:30 p.m. May 21 from Washington Park.

Call Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040, or Detective Kreider at (513) 352-4565 with any information.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Have you seen this Pomeranian puppy? Cincinnati Police want your help