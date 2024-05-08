Puppy mill update: Eight Iowa breeders or kennels cited for violations

A dog photographed by offficials from the USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service at the Iowa kennel operated by Dennis and Donna Van Wyk in 2017. (USDA photo courtesy of Bailing Out Benji)

Eight Iowa dog breeders or kennels were cited for federal regulatory violations during the first quarter of 2024.

Two of the Iowa operators cited for violations were also the subject of criminal referrals by the Iowa-based animal-welfare group Bailing Out Benji, the organization that compiles quarterly data on violators throughout the nation.

Bailing Out Benji reported that between January and March, eight Iowa breeders or kennels were cited for violations by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. During that same period, 16 Wisconsin kennels or breeders — the most of any state — were cited for violations. Other states with a significant number of violators included Missouri, with 11, and Pennsylvania, with nine.

In terms of the number of violations cited, Iowa ranked second with 19 violations in the first quarter. Missouri ranked first with 21 violations, according to Mindi Callison of Bailing Out Benji.

She noted that 37% of the violations in Iowa during the quarter pertained to veterinary care, the attending veterinarian or inadequate veterinary care. “That can be compared to the national number of 29.19% for those same violations,” she said.

The Iowa breeders cited for violations in the first three months of 2024 are:

Wuanita Swedlund, Cantril – During a Jan. 4 USDA inspection, Swedlund was cited for seven violations pertaining to veterinary care; the time and method of identification; recordkeeping; minimum age requirements for dogs being transported; and the veterinary care provided to dogs.

The inspector reported that Swedlund was not storing medications and vaccines at the correct temperature and that there were at least 10 dogs that were over the age of 16 weeks that had not been microchipped for identification. Also, Swedlund’s records were missing information pertaining to the origin and acquisition of several adult dogs, and some of the records documenting the disposition of dogs didn’t include the full microchip numbers of the animals to allow for tracking.

“This facility does not have enough employees to maintain the minimum level of care required by the Animal Welfare Act,” the inspector reported. “Currently the licensee is the full-time caregiver to the 111 adult dogs and 42 puppies with occasional help from their spouse. This includes but is not limited to cleaning, feeding, sanitizing, observing, providing veterinary care and keeping accurate and up to date records. The high number of citations (10) found in the last inspection report and on this current report suggest that the current number of employees is inadequate to provide the level of husbandry practices and care required.”

In late January, Bailing Out Benji filed a formal complaint against Swedlund with Van Buren County’s sheriff and county attorney due to what the organization considered findings of neglect and torture that resulted in the death and mutilation of multiple puppies. No charges were filed in the case.

Swedlund was given an official USDA letter of warning stemming from the violations cited in December 2023. In addition, the state of Iowa ordered Swedlund to downsize her operation from 111 adult dogs to less than 30.

Larry Albrecht of Coldwater Kennel, Greene – During this Jan. 25 USDA inspection, Albrecht was cited for three violations pertaining to housing facilities, feeding and cleaning. In one enclosure housing two adult dogs, a strip of rusted, jagged metal trim was identified and removed. In at least five additional pens housing 14 adult dogs, there were rusted wires and flat metal stripping, creating a potential risk of disease. In addition, one self-feeding device was heavily scratched or chewed, preventing it from being easily cleaned or sanitized.

“The facility has not been sanitizing as often as necessary to prevent an accumulation of debris in primary enclosures,” the inspector reported. “In at least five primary enclosures housing at least 10 dogs, there is a light- to medium-brown film of organic material on the back wall. One feeder in an outdoor enclosure housing two adult dogs had a layer of dark brown organic material on the inside.”

Albrecht sells dogs to pet stores in Indiana and Delaware, according to federal records obtained by Bailing Out Benji. At the time of the inspection, Albrecht had 211 dogs and 72 puppies on hand. Albrecht was also cited for violations in 2022 and 2023.

William Davenport, Afton – During a Feb. 5 USDA inspection, Davenport was cited for one violation pertaining to veterinary care. The inspector reported that for the two most recent litters of puppies, there were no records of internal parasite medications being administered, and vaccination records were missing for one of the litters. At the time of the inspection, Davenport had 29 dogs and three puppies on hand. Davenport was also cited for violations in 2022 and 2023.

Dennis and Donna Van Wyk of Prairie Lane Kennels, New Sharon — During a Jan. 2 USDA inspection, the Van Wyks were cited for violations pertaining to housing facilities for dogs. The inspector reported that in eight enclosures housing 20 dogs there was an “excessive buildup of feces in the outdoor portion of their sheltered enclosures” and the enclosures had not been cleaned in three days.

Also, the sheltered part of two enclosures housing German shepherds and a standard poodle had an ambient air temperature of just over 38 degrees at the time of the inspection. The building had a heating unit, but the Van Wyks said that “it had not been plugged in for a few days,” the inspector reported. No bedding or other methods of conserving heat had been provided to the dogs. The Van Wyks plugged the heater in during the inspection. At the time, the Van Wyks had 40 dogs and puppies on hand. The couple was also cited for violations in the first and fourth quarters of 2023.

Ed Van Doorn of Squaw Creek Kennels, Barnes City – During a Jan. 25 USDA inspection, Van Doorn was cited for one violation pertaining to sheltered housing facilities. One of the buildings that was providing housing for 27 dogs had walls made of concrete block that had not been sealed to make them impervious to moisture. Van Doorn indicated he had purchased the sealer, but had not been able to apply it. The inspector warned that enclosure walls made of materials that are porous cannot be adequately cleaned and sanitized and could harbor viruses or bacteria that can cause illnesses in dogs.

After the inspection, Van Doorn canceled his USDA license and procured a new license that changed his status from a dealer to a breeder. At the time of the inspection, Van Doorn had 86 dogs and 40 puppies on hand.

Squaw Creek Kennels was also cited for violations in the third and fourth quarters of 2023. According to the USDA, Squaw Creek Kennels had been giving buyers the option of having a puppy neutered before it was shipped, and Van Doorn allegedly acknowledged he was performing most of the neutering operations at his kennel without any veterinary supervision. The surgeries were performed in what the USDA described as “a multi-use room used for grooming, surgeries and other procedures,” using Van Doorn’s own equipment and instruments.

In January, Bailing Out Benji filed a formal complaint against Van Doorn with Mahaska County’s sheriff and county attorney due to the violations cited by the USDA late last year. The county sheriff then obtained a search warrant for Squaw Creek Kennels.

In the warrant application, a deputy informed the court that Van Doorn had “confirmed that he was performing the surgical procedures” cited by the USDA, and that he “stopped once he was advised that the law had changed and a veterinarian was required to be on scene.”

The deputy indicated that based on the evidence and Van Doorn’s admissions, there would be records at the kennel that would “confirm violations” of state law. On Jan. 10, deputies seized 17 sets of records at Squaw Creek Kennels.

Court records indicate no criminal charges have been filed in the case.

Heath Meyers of Century Farm Puppies, Grundy Center – During this Jan. 18 USDA inspection, Meyers was cited for two repeat violations pertaining to his attending veterinarian and to cleaning. The inspector reported that Meyers had expired bottles of eye drops on hand and that he had not been sanitizing dog-food receptacles at least once every two weeks and had instead been sanitizing them once each month. At the time of the inspection, Meyers had 130 dogs and 110 puppies on hand. Century Farm Puppies was also cited for violations in each quarter of 2023.

Helene Hamrick of Wolf Point Kennel, Ackworth – During a Feb. 26 USDA inspection, Hamrick was cited for one violation pertaining to veterinary care. The inspector alleged Hamrick failed to follow the preventative care plans for healthy, unmatted coats by grooming each dog every three months. According to the inspector, Hamrick said she hadn’t yet attended to two dogs that were at least a month overdue for grooming. Both dogs were male shih tzus, one named Jasper and the other named Doc, that had thick, overgrown coats, with the hair covering their eyes and matted fur on their back feet, ears and abdomen. At the time of the inspection, Hamrick had 41 dogs and five puppies on hand. Wolf Point Kennel was also cited for violations in the first and fourth quarters of 2023.

Ida and Sarah Kauffman of Sunset Grove Kennels (aka Backyard Kennels), Hazleton — During this Jan. 17 USDA inspection, the Kauffmans were cited for two violations pertaining to the attending veterinarian and the veterinary care provided for dogs. The inspector reported finding five vaccines that were not properly stored to ensure effectiveness. The inspector also reported that the kennel was not following its approved program of veterinary care in that the plan to test 10% of the animals for heartworm each year was not completed in 2023.

Also, ivermectin for adult dogs was either not administered or was not recorded as being administered. In addition, there was no record of four puppies being given their medications and vaccines. At the time of this inspection, the Kauffmans had 24 dogs and eight puppies on hand.

The Kauffmans were also cited for 13 violations in 2022, after which they canceled their license and obtained a new one. The Kauffmans sell to retail pet stores in at least three states, according to federal records obtained by Bailing Out Benji.

The post Puppy mill update: Eight Iowa breeders or kennels cited for violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.