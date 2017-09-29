Puppy Injured in Hurricane Harvey Takes First Wobbly Steps After Rescue From Euthanization

A Labrador injured in Hurricane Harvey is learning to walk again after volunteers rescued her from being euthanized.

Maddie, the 7-month-old pup, could be seen taking her first few wobbly steps with the help of harnesses and cords in footage shot by KCBS.

“It's all a happy ending,” said Dr. Diane Craig, a veterinarian in Tustin, Calif., “They were going to euthanize her because she had orthopedic issues, so I said, ‘We'll take her.’”

Maddie was discovered with several dislocated knee caps locked out of their joints, and required an $8,000 surgery to have it corrected.

“She was slated to be put to sleep [since] her chances of being adopted, needing the kind of surgery she needed, were pretty slim,” said Craig, who donated the money for the surgery.

She was just one of two hundred lucky dogs saved from Texas and Tennessee shelters by a dozen southern California rescue groups following Hurricane Harvey. They were originally slated to be euthanized so the shelters could make room for dogs that could be reunited with their owners following the storm.

Vets say Maddie will make a full recovery, and Craig added that many of the dogs they pulled from shelters are already being adopted.

“Every day, something great happens on these dogs,” she said. “They're finding homes and they're finding Great fosters. They're just full of love.”

