Puppy dragged across sidewalk, hurled into air on video captured in Eastpointe

Frappy, the pintsize pit bull puppy discovered in a larceny suspect's pocket, is back in the care of authorities after Eastpointe Police investigated allegations that the dog was abused.

Eastpointe Police Chief Corey Haines told the Free Press in an email that Frappy was surrendered to the city's animal control after authorities started a forfeiture proceeding.

"We have custody of Frappy and will be turning this wonderful puppy over to one of our rescues so that (she) can be adopted out to a loving family," Haines wrote.

Frappy came into the care of Eastpointe authorities Feb. 21. The city attorney filed the complaint for forfeiture against Brian Askin and Shatoria Lane, each of whom faces a misdemeanor charge of cruelty to animals, according to online district court records. Lane also is charged with misdemeanor hindering and obstructing. Both are scheduled for arraignment April 1, according to online court records.

An approximately 5-week-old pit bull puppy that was found in a jacket pocket of larceny suspect out of Roseville on Jan. 16, 2024. The puppy was turned over to Macomb County Animal Control after Roseville Police officers found it.

Haines said that both appeared in court Wednesday, but Lane was removed from the complaint for forfeiture. He said the dog was Askin's, and Askin surrendered the dog. He stated both were issued misdemeanor violations because, at the time of the incident, authorities couldn't confirm the owner.

Video of alleged puppy abuse

Eastpointe authorities became involved after video was brought to them appearing to show the puppy being dragged across a sidewalk and grass, hurled into the air numerous times by her leash and collar and slapped on the backside by a man, with the dog barking afterward, according to Haines and video obtained by the Free Press through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Haines stated in an email last month that authorities received videos from an anonymous source, sent to them about 7:45 a.m. Feb. 21. Authorities spoke with the occupants of a home on Dale Avenue about 9:30 a.m. to confirm the puppy was there, and a search warrant was executed at the residence about noon that day.

Haines stated the city's animal control officer assisted the detective bureau "with the drafting of a search warrant to take Frappy into our protective custody and away from the alleged abuser. The search warrant was executed and Frappy was safely taken into our custody."

Haines said the city attorney filed the complaint to have Frappy forfeited from the current owner because of the allegations of abuse. He stated the puppy did not have obvious signs of injury, but was monitored and taken to a foster home for further care and housing until the case was to be resolved.

A police report obtained through the Freedom of Information Act states an anonymous neighbor contacted the city's animal control officer about a man "throwing, dragging and smacking" a small, gray pit bull puppy.

Owners deny harming pit bull pup

An officer who went to the home about 9:20 a.m. wrote in the report that a woman there refused to open the door, but indicated a puppy lived at the address when the officer asked if any dogs lived there.

When the officer indicated he was looking into a recent complaint about animal cruelty, "the female opened the front door and stated her puppy was fine while pointing at a small gray pit bull puppy in front of the door." She told the officer her name was Star Harris, per the police report, and hesitated, but then told the officer only she lived inside the home.

An officer who assisted with the search warrant served at noon indicated talking with Lane, who said her name was Star Harris, the police report said. When questioned about her identity, she "advised she was in a protection program out of Minnesota that allows her to not provide her legal name to police officer" and that she had paperwork from a prosecutor's office because she was a victim of domestic violence.

When the officer explained she had to provide her legal name, she closed the door and would not speak with officers any further, the report said. It indicated she was mailed a citation for hindering and obstructing.

The animal control officer wrote that when authorities served a search warrant at noon, Askin and Lane "stating they loved their dog and have never harmed the dog," according to the police report.

It states the animal control officer advised the couple they would receive a court day for a forfeiture hearing. The officer took the dog to a veterinary hospital to be checked for health issues and to receive vaccinations since the owners were unable to say when the dog received shots.

Frappy's rap sheet

Haines said Eastpointe authorities advised Macomb County Animal Control about the abuse allegation because the county office had taken custody of Frappy after the dog was discovered in Askin's jacket pocket after the incident in Roseville.

Eastpointe Police Chief Corey Haines, speaking about an unrelated case when he served as police chief in Madison Heights.

Roseville Police on Jan. 16 found Frappy zipped into Askin's jacket pocket while patting him down in connection with the theft of money from a bank. Estimated to be about 5 weeks old at that time, Frappy was a palm-sized bundle of gray fur and blue eyes, and had ears cropped with stitches.

Askin, 24, was charged with larceny from a person in the alleged theft of about $5,200 in a bag at the bank, Roseville Police Chief Mitch Berlin said. A probable cause conference for Askin in the Roseville case was adjourned until March 27, with a preliminary exam set for April 3, according to online records in 39th District Court in Roseville.

Askin's attorney in the Roseville case, Robbie Lang, said March 1 that he was unable to comment on the Eastpointe matter because he was unaware of it. Lang could not be reached Thursday afternoon. No attorney was listed for Lane in online court records.

Askin is not facing animal neglect or animal cruelty charges in the Roseville case. The county's animal control returned Frappy to him after he was released from the county jail after the Roseville charge was filed and he paid an impound fee.

At that time, the county's Chief Animal Control Officer Jeff Randazzo said he met with Askin after he was released from jail and talked with him about caring for the puppy. He indicated that the office wanted to help with vaccines and microchipping and said Askin and the puppy would be on the office's radar. He was "hoping to take a bad situation and (make) it better."

Randazzo said he was "extremely disappointed" to hear of the recent allegations and "our whole team is crushed."

He said his office returned Frappy because Askin had not been charged with animal abuse or animal neglect in the Roseville incident and it did not have proof as to whether Askin had the puppy with him at the time of the alleged larceny, as the puppy was found on him at the time of his arrest in Detroit.

