Puppies rescued from encampment fire in San Bernardino

A litter of puppies is lucky to be alive after being rescued from a burning encampment fire in San Bernardino. The fire ignited Thursday at an encampment near East 6th Street and North Waterman Avenue at around 5:07 p.m., according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. As crews worked to quickly extinguish the massive blaze, they suddenly heard whimpering sounds from underneath the burning rubble. Digging deeper, fire crews discovered six tiny puppies who were yelping and still alive amid the smoldering debris. The Chihuahua mix puppies were only four weeks old. KTLA's Shelby nelson reports on March 1, 2024.

