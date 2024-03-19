Pup is abandoned, left ‘tied to a telephone pole’ during harsh winter. Meet Bubba Gump

A dog left tied up outside during the frigid Ohio winter is in need of a new home — and some much-deserved cuddles.

Bubba Gump, a sweet, young mixed breed, was saved by the Jefferson County Humane Society and Jefferson County Animal Shelter, and is proving his will to live after suffering trauma in the past.

“Bubba’s past is marked by adversity; he was discovered tied and abandoned to a telephone pole during the harsh winter months,” the shelter’s March 17 Facebook post said.

“While the extent of his hardships remains unknown, his resilience speaks volumes. Like many shelter dogs, Bubba has experienced trauma and requires a supportive environment to heal and flourish.”

The 3-year-old has the “potential to blossom into a joyful and well-adjusted companion,” the post said.

Folks flocked to the comment section of the post to share their compassion for Bubba.

“He is precious!! All the love and prayers that you will have a wonderful home soon!!!” one person said.

“Oh this poor baby. I hope someone gives him a loving home,” another noted.

“Poor Bubba Gump you have gone through a lot in your short life. Hope you will get your fur ever home soon you deserve happiness!” someone commented.

He’s been neutered and microchipped and is up to date on vaccinations.

Jefferson County is about a 45-mile drive west from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

