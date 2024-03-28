Punxsutawney Phil and partner Phyllis welcome two baby groundhogs

The weather-predicting groundhog Punxsutawney Phil and his partner Phyllis have sprung a surprise nobody saw coming: welcoming two baby groundhogs into the world.

In a post on Wednesday, the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle of Pennsylvania announced the news, saying: “We have babies!”

“The babies are currently in with mom and dad at the zoo that is located at the Punxsutawney Memorial Library, and can be viewed thru the viewing window!” the club added.

Speaking to CBS, the club’s president, Tom Dunkel, said that the babies were a surprise to everyone.

“When we went in to feed them their fresh fruits and vegetables, we found Phyllis with two little baby groundhogs. It was very unexpected, we had no idea that she was pregnant,” Dunkel said, adding that the club has not had a baby groundhog in over a century.

With Phil and Phyllis currently resting, Dunkel said the new parents have yet to decide on a name for their babies.

“[Phil] says as soon as they figure that out he will let us know and then we will let the world know. It’s fun and it’s such good news and fun news in times when we are getting a lot of bad news so we are happy that this is unfolding for Phil and Phyllis,” Dunkel said.

Every 2 February, Phil’s handlers don suits and top hats in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, in a ceremony that reveals whether there will be six more weeks of winter. Phil is summoned from his stump at dawn and according to legend, if he sees his own shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter. If he does not, then spring will come early.

This year, Phil predicted an early spring. However, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Phil’s predictions have only been right 30% of the time over the past decade.