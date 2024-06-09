Punta Gorda man sentenced to life in prison in 2018 North Port murder case

A Punta Gorda man was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole in connection to the death of a 21-year-old gay Black man who was shot and killed in September 2018.

Juan Salazar-Diaz was convicted by a jury of second-degree murder and grand theft auto in March. The 26-year-old opted to self-represent during trial after several public defenders withdrew due to conflicts of interest or due to irreconcilable differences, according to court records.

North Port police arrested Salazar-Diaz in December 2018 in connection to Tyren Kinard's death. The 21-year-old was found partially dressed lying in the roadway near Red Oak Road and Sawyer Circle in North Port, according to a probable cause affidavit and testimony at trial. Kinard had been shot several times in the face and body.

While Salazar-Diaz attempted to discredit law enforcement witnesses during the trial by poking holes as to when his DNA and fingerprints were placed in the victim's car and on a pack of Newport cigarettes collected near Kinard's body, a jury found him guilty after two hours of deliberation.

Assistant State Attorney Karen Fraivillig said that while no one will know exactly why Salazar-Diaz killed Kinard — whether because of a sexual relationship gone sour or a fear of being outed as gay — the evidence overwhelmingly confirmed he is a killer.

Sarasota Circuit Court Judge Thomas Krug also sentenced Salazar-Diaz to five years in prison for grand theft to run concurrently with the life in prison sentence and gave him credit for his time served in jail awaiting trial.

Due to Salazar-Diaz's previous criminal history, including the fact that he had been released from prison in 2016 and was found to have committed the crime within three years of release, Salazar-Diaz was also sentenced under Florida's prison release re-offender law meaning he was given the maximum punishment for the new offense.

Before the conclusion of the hearing, Krug asked if he should appoint an attorney for Salazar-Diaz for the appellate process, cautioning there are very specific guidelines needed to be followed or one could lose the right to appeal. Salazar-Diaz stood by his choice to continue to self-represent, asking the judge to find him indigent.

It was at that moment that Krug addressed Salazar-Diaz's stand-by counsel, Jennifer Strouf, who spoke up to explain that Salazar-Diaz was asking the court to find him indigent for costs associated with the appellate process so he could receive records and transcripts without having to pay.

"Do you realize what you could have done in the last five minutes? Your appeal could be nonexistent," Krug said.

Despite Krug's urgent cautioning about the difficulty of the appeals process and how even professional attorneys can have difficulty with the process, Salazar-Diaz stood by his decision to represent himself without trained counsel.

"It's now in your hands," Krug said.

'He was and still is loved so very much': Victim's mother speaks during sentencing of her son's killer

Tashaun, Pamela and Garry Kinard came to the Lynn N. Silvertooth Judicial Center on Friday, June 7, 2024, for the sentencing of Juan Salazar-Diaz, a 26-year-old, Punta Gorda man who was convicted of killing Tyren Kinard, 21. Salazar-Diaz was convicted of second-degree murder and grand theft auto in March, and was sentenced to life in prison.

In the courtroom Friday afternoon for the 30-minute hearing, only one side of the gallery was filled with the loved ones of Tyren Kinard, who also went by London. Pamela and Garry Kinard sat with their son and Tyren Kinard's twin brother in the second row.

Behind Salazar-Diaz, who was brought out wearing a yellow jail jumpsuit, the gallery remained mostly empty.

Only two people spoke during the hearing, including Pamela Kinard and Salazar-Diaz, who continued to claim his innocence in the case.

Pamela Kinard read from a statement she'd prepared, her voice cracking as she described London as being a mamma's boy and how whenever she would be late coming home for whatever reason, London would call to ask where she was.

For London's family, the date of Sept. 8, 2018, will forever be etched into their minds, as questions about why Salazar-Diaz killed London still remain unclear.

Pamela Kinard offered her own theory that Salazar-Diaz is gay and was in a relationship with London and wanted to keep it a secret while London, who was comfortable with who he was and lived his truth freely, didn't want to remain hidden.

She confirmed to a Herald-Tribune reporter following the sentencing that while some media outlets had identified Kinard as possibly being a Black transgender woman, due to Kinard using social media accounts linked to the name Londonn Moore, her son had told her he was gay.

While she will never get a call from her son again, Pamela Kinard still has all of London's texts saved to her phone, "because that's how I have to remember him now, all because Juan can't live his truth."

"Did my London know he was going to die that night? Did he call out for me, and I couldn't hear him? Did he die instantly, or did he suffer even if just for a split second?" Pamela Kinard questioned in court. "He left my London in the street with nothing on but a pair of shorts. London was not trash, he was somebody. He was my child, my gay son, and he was and still is loved so very much."

There are many things that London's family misses about him, Pamela Kinard said, from his smile with "those beautiful dimples" to his sense of humor, his kind-heartedness and even his messiness, to the fact that at 20 years old he still loved spending time with his parents.

Though some question why Pamela Kinard isn't bitter or angry with Salazar-Diaz, the mother of two, stated she doesn't have the energy or time to dedicate to those feelings as it won't bring her London back. Instead, she said she prays he'll spend the rest of his life in prison and that he finds God.

"I feel sorry for Mr. Juan Jose Salazar-Diaz. Maybe he's never experienced that kind of love and that is why it meant nothing to him to take London's life," Pamela Kinard said. "I have no idea what his life has been like but I'm guessing it hasn't been easy since it turned him into a killer at the age of 20 but my prayer for him is that he asks God to forgive him for this evil act that he's done."

