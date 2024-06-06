Pullman police seek to arrest father of missing 2-year-old, believe toddler connected to missing WSU graduate

Jun. 5—The Pullman Police Department issued an arrest warrant for the father of a missing toddler who they say may be connected to a missing Washington State University graduate.

Police say Aaron D. Aung, 21, is in violation of a Latah County court parenting plan based around his 2-year-old daughter, Seraya Aung Harmon. Once in custody, he will be booked on suspicion of first-degree custodial interference.

Seraya was last seen May 29. She was scheduled to be returned to her mother Monday in Pullman, but she and her father did not appear, according to a Pullman police news release.

Aung may be traveling with 21-year-old Nadia Cole, police say. Cole is a former Pullman resident and Washington State University graduate, according to her social media. She was reported missing May 28 to the Port of Seattle Police Department.

Pullman police operations commander Aaron Breshears said Aung and Cole are in a relationship and there is no reason to believe Cole is in danger. She is likely a willing traveler, he said, and after Seattle law enforcement reviewed airport security footage, it appeared Cole left on her own "under no duress."

The vehicles normally associated with Cole and Aung are accounted for, so police believe they are in a different one, Breshears said.

Pullman police are working with the Moscow Police Department and the FBI to find the toddler.

"We hope we can get that little girl back to her mom," Breshears said.

Anyone with information about Seraya's location is asked to call Pullman police or their local law enforcement agency.