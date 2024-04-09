Pullman man, 20, charged for alleged selling of cocaine

Apr. 9—COLFAX — A 20-year-old Pullman man was arrested Sunday for allegedly dealing cocaine, according to a news release sent by the Whitman County Sheriff's Office on Monday.

Lance Dawson was expected to make a court appearance Monday in Whitman County Superior Court on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, according to the news release.

Dawson's arrested stemmed from a traffic stop around 1 a.m. Sunday in the Pullman area, when deputies encountered a driver in possession of cocaine. They received information that Dawson was selling cocaine.

Deputies contacted Dawson at his residence and he was taken into custody without incident, according to the news release. Deputies were granted a search warrant for Dawson's residence, and they located numerous pre-packaged bags that are believed to contain cocaine. They also located packaging material, scales, dispensing equipment, cash and evidence that Dawson was selling large quantities of cocaine, according to the news release.

Dawson was taken to the Whitman County Jail and booked on the intent to deliver charge. A 20-year-old female Pullman resident, Bridgette Ward, was also arrested and booked into the Whitman County Jail on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.