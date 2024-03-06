Pullman firefighters see increase in calls

Mar. 6—Pullman firefighters have seen a rise in calls since the beginning of 2024, and are responding to a higher volume each year.

Fire Chief Mike Heston said the largest increase of calls received in January was 30% due to the extremely cold weather. In February, he said the highest was 15% more.

The department received 422 calls in January, compared to 354 in January 2023, he said. Firefighters were called 307 times in February, compared to 297 in 2023.

He added January was an anomaly with the cold snap and record-low temperatures experienced on the Palouse. Firefighters were called to about 50 homes for broken, freezing pipes.

Heston said "without a doubt" the increases are caused by winter weather.

"It's not unusual to get a few calls about broken pipes during the winter," he said. "But the transition from freezing temperatures to negative temperatures can cause a big jump in these issues."

He added each week's statistics are telling. The department received 2% fewer calls in the first week of January and 8% fewer the second week compared to last year. But when the region had below-zero temperatures, firefighters got 26% more calls the third week and 30% more the fourth week compared to 2023.

Things began to mellow out in February, Heston said. The first week 15% more calls were made and 9% more in the second week. It stayed relatively the same in the third week at 8% and jumped to 12% the fourth week compared to last year.

Heston said the department has been receiving more calls each year compared to the last. He added 2022 set a record for calls with 3,690 and 2023 was close with 3,688.

Call volume is dependent on the weather and student population, he said. Around half of the calls firefighters receive are from the student population.

Heston said the department will get a higher rate during the beginning of the school year when students come back to Washington State University and many come to see football games.

Calls will drop off during spring, fall and winter breaks when students go back home, and during the summer, he said.

The department has seen a lot more geriatric calls and elderly assistance calls. Heston said firefighters will often assist those who have fallen or are having a hard time getting around the house.

He said this is partly because of people staying in their homes more often rather than going to a care facility because of rising costs.

Heston said the department isn't at a "breaking point," but is getting to where more staff are needed to help the community. He said the increase in calls takes more resources, and oftentimes taxes all available staff resources.

