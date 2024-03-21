Pulitzer Prizes launches podcast series in Phoenix to spotlight award-winning journalism

The Pulitzer Prizes, the organization that awards one of the highest honors in journalism in the United States, is launching a podcast series titled "Pulitzer on the Road" that highlights past winners and the stories that received that distinction.

The launch for the six-episode series kicks off March 25 with a free panel and reception at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in downtown Phoenix. The panel will feature a discussion with two journalists who received Pulitzers last year who will appear on the "Pulitzer on the Road" podcast.

Caitlin Dickerson of The Atlantic received the 2023 Pulitzer in explanatory reporting for her reporting on family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border. John Archibald from AL.com received the 2023 Pulitzer in local reporting for his investigation into police corruption in a small town in Alabama.

The podcast is hosted and produced by Nicolle Carroll, the executive director of the ASU Local Journalism Initiative. She's the former editor-in-chief of USA TODAY and former vice president of news at The Arizona Republic. Carroll will participate in Monday's panel, which will be moderated by Marjorie Miller, administrator of the Pulitzer Prizes.

"We want to show the public the resources, time and talent that goes into producing this kind of work — what makes journalism prize-worthy — and to show how journalism and the arts play important roles in democracy," Miller said.

She pointed to Archibald's reporting as an example. His work is featured in the first episode of "Pulitzer on the Road," out March 25. After exposing how police in a rural Alabama town targeted residents to boost revenue, Archibald's investigation forced out the police chief and led to state reforms.

In each of the six episodes, a member of the Pulitzer board will interview a past winner. Monday's reception and panel in downtown Phoenix are free and open to the public. You can register at Arizona PBS.

The Arizona Republic and the USA Today Network received the 2018 Pulitzer in explanatory reporting for The Wall, a project looking at the intended and unintended impacts of the construction of barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border.

