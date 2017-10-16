Pulev out of Joshua fight through injury, replaced by Takam

LONDON (AP) — Kubrat Pulev has pulled out of his world heavyweight title fight against IBF and WBA champion Anthony Joshua because of a shoulder injury.

Joshua will now face Carlos Takam, who is rated No. 3 by the IBF.

The fight will take place at the original venue of Cardiff on Oct. 28.

Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, says Pulev was injured in sparring. Hearn also said Takam has been on standby since the Joshua-Pulev fight was announced.

Hearn says "it's a difficult position for AJ. Having prepared meticulously for the style and height of Pulev, he now faces a completely different style and challenge in Takam — this hasn't happened in his career."