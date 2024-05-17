Pulaski County Special School District closes virtual school due to enrollment decline

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s the end of an era for Pulaski County Special School District’s only 100% virtual online school, Driven Virtual Academy.

In the 2021-2022 school year, the district launched DVA, and this year was the last.

Graduating Cabot High School seniors celebrate teachers, faculty who impacted them

PCSSD officials said the rising cost of maintaining a school without increased enrollment led to this decision to shut it down.

The first year DVA was launched, there were over 600 K-12th grade students enrolled. That number declined to about 200 the next year and, in this third and final year that number is down to about 150 students.

Thursday evening at Lake Willastein in Maumelle, the school held an end-of-the-year party with lots of fun, food and farewells.

Certificates of promotion were presented to kindergarteners, 5th graders, and 8th graders. Also, lifetime recognition for all students who have been with Driven Virtual Academy for the 3 years that it has been open.

The 9th graders made a pledge to graduate and announced the high school they will attend for the 2024-2025 school year.

Principal Leslie Ireland said it’s been a great three years and said, “Our students and parents I think are better from the experience.”

“I hate that they’re closing the school,” said Melissa Barnhart whose son Dakota, is headed to 9th grade.

“DVA has been wonderful. It’s one of the best schools I’ve been to,” said Dakota who will continue virtually with Arkansas Virtual Academy. “I’m sad that this is the end, but I look forward to next year because it’s a new dawn, new day.”

Searcy High School celebrating 15 students scoring above 30 on ACT

But not all students are sad. Kaleb Sullivan is headed to Sylvan Hills and said he learns better in the classroom.

“Being virtual is not for me,” he said. “I’m really excited to go back to traditional because I know I can get more help that way.”

Ireland said 65 students have been with DVA all 3 years, so she feels that will help with the transition back to traditional.

“We feel that since most of our students have had an experience in a traditional setting that they will transition back successfully.

New education facility extends opportunities for Arkansas Virtual Academy

As for the teachers, Ireland said the district has worked well during this change and everyone knows where they will be teaching next year.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.