Pulaski County school districts gather for Totality STEM event

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Multiple Pulaski County school districts gathered Thursday for a totality STEM showcase at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds’ Hall of Industry.

Leaders said it was a way to celebrate the eclipse while highlighting the convergence of STEM education.

There were about 40,000 kids in attendance, district leaders said they’ve been working since August to make this happen, utilizing different displays and projects for students.

Justin Luttrell is the director of STEM learning for Pulaski County schools. He said he was thrilled with the turnout of the event.

“We’re all in this together, and with the eclipse this will be something we look back on for sure,” Luttrell said.

A collaborative effort in educating students about the solar eclipse while also using STEM learning, giving students an opportunity to be hands on.

Anne Brumfield is a third grader who said she enjoys interactive projects the most.

“I think it’s very great that I have the opportunity to do this,” Brumfield said.

And she isn’t the only one, Olya Tryndyk also got the opportunity to showcase her talents as well.

“I’ve been able to compete at regional science fairs, state science fairs and I’ll be able to take this to the international science fair,” Tryndyk said.

Students in 8th grade and higher were able to showcase their science projects to others.

School district leaders said they’re hoping this will teach students new and fun ways to learn while also highlighting the importance of the upcoming eclipse.

And since this event was a success, they’re looking forward to having more collaborations in the district.

