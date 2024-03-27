Pulaski County Quorum Court passes ordinance looking for answers about jail docuseries on Netflix

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – The controversy surrounding the Netflix docuseries that features the Pulaski County jail continues Tuesday night in a Pulaski County Quorum Court meeting.

The quorum court had questions and passed an ordinance in order to get documents and information regarding the project. The justices of the peace said they’ve received numerous questions from people in their districts about this and are wanting answers.

The ordinance gives County Sheriff Eric Higgins five days to answer around 40 questions produced by the court, including providing copies of any agreements signed, any lists of reimbursements and compensations that came from filming, as well as questions regarding who knew this was taking place when it happened and more.

Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde and Higgins have been at odds over the legality of letting a film crew into the jail. The judge is the only person who can bind the county through a contract, but the sheriff said what he signed wasn’t a contract, just a location release, which he believes he is legally obligated to do.

Justice of the Peace Phil Stowers, District 13, said there are concerns that this is a bad look for the county, but noted the ordinance is to give the sheriff the benefit of the doubt, and the answers will affect how they move forward legally.

“It’s not a question as to whether or not the sheriff has the ability to try something out of the box, something new in the jail,” Stowers said, “The questions and concerns are why did that have to turn into a reality TV show?”

This ordinance passed with 12 justices voting yes and one voting no. This was an emergency ordinance meaning as soon as it is signed, it is enacted.

If the issue goes to court, the county attorney said he cannot represent both the sheriff and the judge because it’s a conflict of interest, meaning they would have to get outside legal counsel.

The court passed another ordinance that raises the budget for outside legal counsel by $150,000 in the event legal action is taken.

Through her spokesperson, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders called the sheriff’s decision “reckless.”

“This is a reckless decision by the Pulaski County Sheriff and highlights the need for our new state prison to keep repeat violent offenders off our streets and our communities safe,” she said.

FOX 16 News reached out the sheriff’s office about this and they are reviewing the meeting currently.

