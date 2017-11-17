Pujara unbeaten on 47 as India struggles to 74-5in 1st test

Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka, right, celebrates with captain Dinesh Chandimal the dismissal of India's Ravichandran Ashwin during the second day of their first test cricket match in Kolkata, India, Friday, Nov. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

KOLKATA, India (AP) — Cheteshwar Pujara batted through another rain-affected, difficult session to remain unbeaten on 47 and guide India to 74-5 at lunch on day two of the series-opening test against Sri Lanka.

India resumed at 17-3 and added 57 for loss, while Dasun Shanaka snared two wickets for the Sri Lankans before rain forced another delay a half-hour before lunch.

Pujara's watchful 102-ball innings has contained nine boundaries. He was batting with Wriddhiman Saha, who was 6 not out at the interval.

Shanaka (2-23) struck in the sixth over the morning when he had Ajinkya Rahane (4) caught behind.

Ravichandran Ashwin (4) went in at No. 6 and shared a 20-run partnership with Pujara before he was caught at point off Shanaka.

Pujara though dropped anchor and played the swinging ball watchfully. Early in the session, he negotiated Suranga Lakmal with great care.

Lakmal finally conceded a run after 47 deliveries into his opening spell, the longest such instance in test cricket since 2002. His 11 overs have netted 3-5 and contained nine maidens.

Saha wasn't as comfortable at the crease, but settled in to combine with Pujara for a 24-run partnership before rain halted play for the fifth time in the match. Only 11 overs were possible on the opening day.