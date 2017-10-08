Puig powers Dodgers to 8-5 win over D-backs, 2-0 series lead

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Josh Fields throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eighth inning of Game 2 of baseball's National League Division Series in Los Angeles, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yasiel Puig had three hits and drove in two runs, Austin Barnes added a key two-run double as the Los Angeles Dodgers used another relentless offensive performance to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5 on Saturday night for a 2-0 lead in their NL Division Series.

Logan Forsythe had three hits and Kenley Jansen earned a flawless five-out save for the 104-win Dodgers, who have made their mediocre pitching irrelevant by pounding out 17 runs and 24 hits in the first two games against their NL West rival.

Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer in the first inning and Brandon Drury added a pinch-hit, three-run shot in the seventh, but the Diamondbacks are on the brink of elimination after Robbie Ray and reliever Jimmie Sherfy couldn't contain the Dodgers' lineup.

Game 3 is Monday at Chase Field.