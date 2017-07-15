Late Puig homer lifts Dodgers over Marlins

Miami Marlins' Junichi Tazawa, of Japan, delivers a pitch during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Friday, July 14, 2017, in Miami. The Dodgers defeated the Marlins 6-4. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (AP) — Yasiel Puig hit his second homer of the game with two outs in the ninth inning Friday night, and the three-run shot helped the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marlins 6-4 for their seventh consecutive Major League Baseball victory.

Corey Seager also homered for the Dodgers (62-29), who were one strike from defeat three times before winning for the 27th time in the past 31 games.

The Marlins led 4-3 when Joc Pederson singled on a 1-2 pitch with two outs in the ninth against A.J. Ramos (2-4). Pederson moved up on a wild pitch, Yasmani Grandal walked on a 3-2 pitch, and both runners advanced on another wild pitch.

Puig fell behind 1-2 before pulling a 94 mph fastball into the home run sculpture. It was his 18th homer this year, and the second blown save by Ramos.

Josh Fields (5-0) worked a perfect eighth, and Kenley Jansen followed with a 1-2-3 ninth for his 22nd save.

RED SOX 5, YANKEES 4

BOSTON (AP) — Aroldis Chapman walked home the winning run without getting an out in the ninth inning, handing Boston a victory over New York.

Chapman (2-1) gave up two runs in the ninth for his third blown save. New York entered tied for the major league lead with 17 blown saves.

Mookie Betts and Dustin Pedroia started the rally with consecutive singles and a successful double steal. Betts scored when second baseman Ronald Torreyes booted Xander Bogaerts' grounder.

After an intentional walk to Hanley Ramirez, Chapman walked Andrew Benintendi on five pitches to bring home Pedroia.

Robby Scott (1-1) got the win for the Red Sox, who got their first victory over the Yankees at home this season. It was Boston's first game-ending walk since Sept. 23, 2000, against Baltimore.

CUBS 9, ORIOLES 8

BALTIMORE (AP) — Addison Russell hit a go-ahead solo homer in the ninth inning as Chicago edged Baltimore after squandering an eight-run lead.

Baltimore's Mark Trumbo tied the game at 8 with a two-run homer off Chicago's Japanese reliever Koji Uehara (3-4) in the eighth. Russell responded when he hit a first-pitch fastball from Brad Brach (2-2) over the left field fence.

Wade Davis picked up his 17th save.

Willson Contreras and Kyle Schwarber hit back-to-back homers in a four-run first inning for the Cubs. Ben Zobrist also homered onto the flag court behind the right field scoreboard, and Jason Heyward reached Eutaw Street with another towering shot.

Chicago improved to 3-6 in interleague play after going 15-5 against the AL last season.

Welington Castillo homered for the Orioles, who left 10 runners on base. Kevin Gausman tied a career high by allowing eight runs and seven hits over three innings. He also gave up four home runs — the most of his career.

ASTROS 10, TWINS 5

HOUSTON (AP) — Brian McCann hit a three-run homer to cap an eight-run second inning and Marwin Gonzalez had a solo shot as Houston opened the second half of the season with a win over Minnesota.

Gonzalez, Alex Bregman, George Springer, Josh Reddick and Carlos Correa each had an RBI to chase starter Jose Berrios (8-3). McCann, who struck out to start the second inning, greeted Phil Hughes with his homer.

Gonzalez finished with three hits and two RBIs. Every Astros batter had at least one hit.

Charlie Morton (7-3) allowed five runs — four earned — and three hits with 10 strikeouts and a career high-tying five walks in five innings.

BREWERS 9, PHILLIES 6

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ryan Braun hit a grand slam off the scoreboard in center field and Orlando Arcia added a three-run shot during an eight-run second inning, helping Milwaukee beat Philadelphia.

Nick Pivetta (2-5) struck out his first four batters before the Brewers got on top of his fastball in the second. Arcia hit his ninth home run, and Braun crushed the first pitch for his sixth career grand slam, most in franchise history.

Zach Davies (11-4) won his fourth straight start, but it was a struggle. He labored through the first and fifth innings before being pulled with one out and two on in the sixth. He was charged with six runs, five earned.

Corey Knebel pitched the ninth for his 15th save.

BRAVES 4, DIAMONDBACKS 3

ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman and Atlanta topped baseball's comeback kings at their own game, scoring two runs in the eighth inning to beat Arizona.

The Diamondbacks lead the majors with 29 come-from-behind wins and were in position for No. 30 when Chris Owings scored the tiebreaking run on a wild pitch in the eighth.