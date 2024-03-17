Pugs, old cars and plenty of green for downtown Spokane St. Patrick's Day parade

Mar. 16—Danny Rodriguez and his 10-year-old pug, Logan, sported green leprechaun top hats as they strolled Saturday through downtown Spokane.

Rodriguez's dog was one of many — mostly pugs — in the Spokane Pug Group that drew the attention of the thousands of people who lined the streets under clear skies and sunshine for The Friendly Sons of St. Patrick's 44th annual St. Patrick's Day parade.

"It's good to see the people's reactions with the (dogs') different costumes, and obviously the kids love it," Rodriguez said.

Cars, trucks, motorcycles and floats with various St. Patrick's Day-themed decorations meandered through downtown, starting at Washington Street and Spokane Falls Boulevard and ending near City Hall, as people decked out in green shirts, hats and beaded necklaces cheered them on.

Children, many with bags in hand, collected candy from parade participants.

Four-year-old Brody Davis' green and white-striped leprechaun top hat with shamrocks on it was partially filled with candy.

"That'll keep him up for the rest of the weekend," said Cory Kelley, who was sitting along Spokane Falls Boulevard with his partner, Natasha Root, and her cousin, Brody Davis.

Kelley said it was his first time at the parade, and it reminded him of his days playing in the University High School band at the Spokane Lilac Festival parade.

Kelley and Root donned green and white leprechaun hats, like Davis', as various vehicles passed by.

"I'm enjoying the old cars," Kelley said.

Dustin Lewis and his family were dressed for the occasion.

Lewis wore a green and white plaid hat, a green T-shirt that said "LUCKY" in white letters and a green, long-sleeved hoodie under the shirt. He also sported a green-beaded necklace with a shamrock that said, "LUCKY" in gold letters, green gloves and green and blue plaid socks.

He said they've dressed up for the parade for several years and typically add new green flair each year.

Lewis' wife, Meghan Lewis, wore similar attire as her husband, adding a green prize ribbon, shamrock earrings and other pieces of green to her outfit.

Their son and daughter got into the spirit with green beads, green headwear and black T-shirts that said, " 'tis Your Lucky Day."

"It's just who we are realistically," Meghan Lewis said. "We have outfits for every occasion."

As for the weather: "I think it's perfect," Dustin Lewis said.