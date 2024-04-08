Puffy cumulus clouds expected with solar eclipse in Collier County, forecasters say

The 2024 solar eclipse happening across North America on Monday will accompany puffy cumulus clouds with plenty of sunshine in Collier County, forecasters say.

The 2024 solar eclipse happening across North America on Monday will accompany puffy cumulus clouds with plenty of sunshine in Collier County, forecasters say.

A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth and either fully or partially blocking the sun's light in some areas, according to NASA.

While Southwest Florida is not in the 115-mile-wide path of totality, a partial eclipse will be visible in Fort Myers. The 115-mile swath of "totality" stretches from Texas to Maine.

Depending on where you are in the Sunshine State, the moon will block anywhere from 54 to 82% of the sun. The "path of totality" is the area where the moon will block the sun for the best view of the eclipse.

Plan ahead: Total solar eclipse: Best places to watch in Southwest Florida

But no matter how much of the sun is covered where you are, don't look directly at it, even during a total eclipse. Wear solar glasses or risk permanent eye damage.

What time is the solar eclipse on April 8?

The eclipse will begin in Texas at 1:27 p.m. CDT — 2:27 p.m. in Southwest Florida — and end in Maine at 3:35 p.m. EDT — same time zone as Southwest Florida — but the exact time of the eclipse varies by where you are in its path.

You can search by zip code to find the exact time for your location.

As far as the weather goes in Collier County, there won't be any rainfall, said Chris Fisher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Miami.

High-pressure building in is going to remain in control, Fisher said, adding there will be "plenty of sunshine."

Fisher said the temperatures will be in the low-to-mid-80s for the high. He said while forecasts show the day will start clear, some puffy cumulus clouds are possible in the afternoon.

Weather conditions will remain dry, with no rain in the forecast, Fisher said.

While the weather forecast shows temperatures will be about 2 degrees above average, Fisher said, it will remain in a range of normalcy for this time of year.

"As far as far as the weather conditions locally, they should be pretty good for viewing it on Monday," Fisher said.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: NWS; Partly cloudy skies will adorn solar eclipse in Collier County