Puerto Rico’s Main Airport Devastated

A man rides his bicycle through a damaged road in Toa Alta, west of San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 24, 2017 following the passage of Hurricane Maria. Authorities in Puerto Rico rushed on September 23, 2017 to evacuate people living downriver from a dam said to be in danger of collapsing because of flooding from Hurricane Maria.

Puerto Rican officials are calling the situation on their island a pending humanitarian crisis. Making matters worse, Puerto Rico’s main airport in San Juan is crippled.

Hurricane Maria decimated the island last week, hitting Puerto Rico as a Category 4 storm Wednesday with 155 mph hour winds. The island faced extreme rainfall, flooding and mudslides. Puerto Rico is now without power and more than half of it does not have running water.

“Puerto Rico, which is part of the United States, can turn into a humanitarian crisis,” said Gov. Ricardo Rosselló to the New York Times Monday. “To avoid that, recognize that we Puerto Ricans are American citizens; when we speak of a catastrophe, everyone must be treated equally.”

San Jose’s airport, Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, saw damage to its radar system and other equipment. The terminals currently have no air conditioning because they are running on backup power. There were only 10 commercial flights between San Juan and the mainland U.S. Monday, with only 10 more scheduled Tuesday, according to CNN. Authorities hope international flights can resume Wednesday.

Airline carriers have been flying larger planes in order to accommodate the most passenger possible and bringing in emergency aid.

Many parts of the island are without communication because cell towers are down. Roads and bridges have also been washed out. Some Puerto Ricans are having a difficult time getting food, water and gasoline.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has been providing services and supplies including food and water, but with ports damaged, ships are having a difficult time reaching the island. Officials in Puerto Rico are asking for more help.

“What we're doing is asking Congress to establish a package for Puerto Rico so that we can have the resources. We can have the flexibility in execution and then we can avoid what could be a humanitarian crisis here in Puerto Rico,” said Rosselló.

At least 16 people have died in Puerto Rico in the storm, according to the Associated Press Tuesday.

President Donald Trump tweeted about Puerto Rico Monday night, after not talking about the topic for several days.

“Texas & Florida are doing great but Puerto Rico, which was already suffering from broken infrastructure & massive debt, is in deep trouble. t’s old electrical grid, which was in terrible shape, was devastated,” said Trump across three tweets. “Much of the Island was destroyed, with billions of dollars owed to Wall Street and the banks which, sadly, must be dealt with. Food, water and medical are top priorities - and doing well. #FEMA”

Trump has vowed to visit the island next week.

