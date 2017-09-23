Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria

Puerto Rico’s governor met with mayors from around the ravaged island on Saturday as a dam in the U.S. territory’s northwest threatened to collapse from flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello said on Friday that some 70,000 people who live in a cluster of communities downstream from the earthen dam on the rain-swollen Guajataca River were being evacuated.

But municipal authorities on Saturday suggested not as many people were at risk as previously thought and that only about 320 people had been evacuated, according to a report in the local newspaper El Nuevo Dia.

Officials could not be reached on Saturday to provide an update on the evacuation or the dam, which authorities had said was in imminent danger of complete collapse.

Meanwhile, people across the island were struggling to dig out from the devastation left by the storm, which killed at least 25 people as it churned across the Caribbean, according to officials and media reports.

“Beginning meeting with our mayors to know the most urgent needs and distribution of resources,” Rossello said in a Twitter message on Saturday. The governor planned to hold a briefing later in the day, according to media reports.

Severe flooding, structural damage to homes and virtually no electric power were three of the most pressing problems facing Puerto Ricans, said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo during a tour of the island. (Reuters)

