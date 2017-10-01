As Puerto Rico Begs For Help, Trump Plans To Attend Golf Trophy Ceremony

President Donald Trump disembarks from Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport on Sept. 29, 2017 in Morristown, New Jersey, as he travels to spend the weekend at his golf course in Bedminster. (NICHOLAS KAMM via Getty Images)

As millions of Puerto Ricans continue to go without basic necessities like food, water and medicine, President Donald Trump is expected to attend the trophy ceremony for the Presidents Cup golf tournament on Sunday.

Trump will arrive to the tournament this afternoon and is expected to participate in the trophy presentation at 6 p.m. EST, according to the president’s public schedule provided by the White House Press Office.

White House: Trump to participate in the Presidents Cup Golf Tournament trophy presentation today — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) October 1, 2017

Officials at @PresidentsCup are preparing for a visit from @realDonaldTrump on Sunday. The President expected to attend closing ceremony. — Todd Lewis (@ToddLewisGC) September 30, 2017

The Presidents Cup golf tournament is being held at the Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey. The biennial event brings together a U.S. team to square off against a squad representing other parts of the world, except for Europe. Trump will head to the tournament after spending the weekend at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Trump’s appearance at the tournament would occur less than 48 hours after San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz begged the federal government for more hurricane relief and less bureaucracy. In turn, Trump lashed out at Yulín Cruz, calling her attitude “nasty” and questioning her leadership skills.

“Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help,” Trump tweeted early on Saturday morning. “They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort.”

Nearly two weeks after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, Trump has yet to visit the island. The president is expected to visit the U.S. territory on Oct. 3.

“It’s the earliest I can go because of the first responders, and we don’t want to disrupt the relief efforts,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday, a day after Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) visited the island.

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough and many others on social media criticized Trump’s focus on golf over the weekend as Puerto Ricans suffer.

Poor leadership would be hiding at a country club golfing while fellow Americans are suffering and dying. She's not doing that. You are. https://t.co/N4wJg5nrGQ — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) September 30, 2017

You literally sent this from a golf course you fat bigot https://t.co/M8wTmZFARU — rob delaney (@robdelaney) September 30, 2017