Puerto Ricans in southwest Detroit cement legacy in community with permanent 'casita'

Puerto Ricans in Michigan will soon have a new safe space for music and community building. La Casita Cimarrón y Yuketí de Detroit is prepared to expand its footprint in the community with a second, more permanent "casita" in southwest Detroit this year.

First opened as nothing more than a wooden frame and two flags in 2021, the unofficial music venue has transformed into an established nonprofit organization that is prepared to build a more traditional "casita" along 33rd Street.

Detroit, along with New York and Chicago, has served as an attractive new home for many Puerto Ricans seeking job opportunities and economic freedom not afforded to them back home.

But with these migrations came a loss of culture, as many popular traditions were left behind From 2020 to 2022, the island’s population shrank by 2%, with residents leaving all 78 counties, according to a U.S. Census release.

Raúl Echevarria is a Puerto Rican from Chicago’s Humbolt Park and said when he moved to Wyandotte in 2013 with his family, the lack of cultural organizations dedicated to Puerto Rico (in comparison to Humbolt Park) was a shock.

“After about a year or two, I began to have an identity crisis, because I didn’t have a space where I could be Puerto Rican with other Puerto Ricans,” Echevarria said.

And the idea for La Casita was born. Taking its name after the indigenous Puerto Ricans, Afro-Latinos, and ones who trace their lineage to the escaped slaves who sought freedom in the island's mountain terrain, La Casita celebrates the diversity of Latin heritage.

Co-directors of La Casita Cimarrón y Yuketi de Detroit Raúl Echevarria (left) and Angela Lugo-Thomas (right) at the casita along Avis Street in April 2022

In many Puerto Rican neighborhoods, there stands a casita, a small house, usually brightly colored in pink or yellow paint and surrounded by green space. Casitas are the cultural hub of the community, where the local elders play dominoes in the afternoons and its ground erupts with vibrations from dancing and music.

“Philosophically what happens when you’re disconnected from the island (is) the identity suffers. A great part about what being Puerto Rican means is being connected to the islands,” Echevarria said.

Starting as a mobile pop-up tent, drum set, and domino table, Echevarria toured metro Detroit finding community wherever he could. Before long, a friend offered up an empty lot along Avis Street and another was prepared to donate the large wooden frame of an outdoor classroom.

“The concept of La Casita is a fluid one. Wherever we as Boricua people show up, with intention, there is La Casita," Echevarria said.

Co-director of La Casita Cimarrón y Yuketí de Detroit Angelo Lugo-Thomas holds up the red ribbon at the casita's officially opening in September 2021.

Inaugurated with a red ribbon-cutting ceremony in the fall of 2021, the structure along Avis Street has served as a music venue, dance hall, and studio for youth bomba lessons.

"It's more than just a place, it's a symbol," said Oslavdo Rivera, local community activist and musician.

"As Puerto Ricans, we have this pride in our culture ... partially because of our nebulous political status and relationship to the United States," Rivera said. "So by going to (casitas) it's more than to celebrate, it's to reaffirm and resist."

Osvaldo, Ozzie, Rivera teaches a drum circle to neighborhood children at La Casita Cimarrón y Yuketí in September 2022.

Co-director of La Casita Angelo Lugo-Thomas said it’s been beautiful to watch the community grow in the few years they’ve been around.

“Most of the people coming to our live music (events) were coming from the suburbs,” Lugo-Tomas said. “And then neighbors would pull out chairs across the street, and the next day they would be on the sidewalk, and then maybe the third day they actually felt comfortable enough to join under the canopy.”

Rivera, who is also a celebrated local musician, said the nearly 3 million Puerto Ricans across Michigan haven't had a designated meeting place since Club Puertorriqueño De Detroit, at 8050 W. Fort St., closed its doors in 2018.

"Going back to the 1950s the Puerto Rican Club was the center of Puerto Rican cultural activity," Rivera said. "The club was the most consistent place ... now we host a Puerto Rican festival at Clark Park or when I had my Bomba group we would travel to different venues but we had no (permanent home).”

Former president of Club Puertorriqueño De Detroit, Eduardo Callabaro, said closing the venue was a controversial decision that remains tense today.

“The Club simply could not financially sustain itself due to rising costs of government, business licenses, and utilities, as well as a lack of membership interest and contributions,” Callabaro said. “The Club had a purpose and a role in the community when it was created, and one can simply say the need for a Club just faded. One can argue that the need still exists, and I’m one of those people — I wish I had somewhere to take my kids to.”

The Future La Casita

After formally incorporating as a nonprofit in 2022, Echevarria and Lugo-Thomas said the group began prioritizing grant applications and exploring funding opportunities.

They were selected as one of 20 local organizations of the Strategic Community Partners Thriving Neighborhoods Fund Inaugural cohort, helping to plan the future of La Casita.

La Casita Cimarrón y Yuketí de Detroit's temporary structure was erected along Avis Street in 2022.

The wooden structure will be used along Avis Street throughout the year while construction begins up the road along 33rd Street on a more traditional casita.

“The casita itself is more like a prop, and almost everything happens outside, usually in the front porch like that's part of the Puerto Rican culture is (using) front porch, so that the (neighbors) can come over (and) it becomes a huge party,” Echevarria said.

An initial rendering of the permanent the La Casita Cimarrón y Yuketi de Detroit planned for 33rd Street in Detroit in partnership with Other Work.

Through a partnership with local architecture firm Other Work, the final project will include a closed structure used to store instruments and materials, with slate metal roofing above a large wooden dance floor. Lugo-Thomas says she intends to utilize her 16 years of urban gardening experience to build a sofrito garden filled with cilantro and various vegetables.

The casita along Avis Street will remain in use, Echevarria said, as long as the community shows a need for it. The new casita will be a work in progress and the space is expected to break ground later this year.

