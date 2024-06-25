Pueblo woman trying to locate stolen vehicle allegedly chased and killed by suspect

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

Ruben Velez, 20, has been arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing 28-year-old Sadie Hlavaty-Pagel near the corner of East 4th Street and Erie Avenue on June 17.

Velez allegedly fired four shots while following Hlavaty-Pagel through several blocks of the East Side, according to a 14-pagePueblo Police arrest affidavit. Hlavaty-Pagel allegedly was killed while following a 2016 KIA Optima that was stolen from her and her husband Demetrius Hood.

Evidence collected from video camera footage and witness statements identified Velez's mother and a close friend of hers being in the stolen Optima at the time of the alleged homicide. The vehicle that Velez allegedly fired shots from was a 2019 Kia Sorrento allegedly stolen from an East Side parking lot.

In addition to possessing a firearm believed to be the murder weapon, Velez also possessed Hlavaty-Pagel's driver's license at the time of his arrest, according to the affidavit.

Victim's husband allegedly saw stolen vehicle and contacted law enforcement multiple times

Hlavaty-Pagel and Hood woke up the morning of June 16 to discover that their Optima had been stolen from their West Side home. They contacted the Pueblo Police Department and spent the remainder of the day at home, according to the affidavit.

On June 17, Hood allegedly found the Optima parked at a 7-Eleven on East 4th Street, a Dollar General on East 4th Street and a car wash on Erie Avenue. At 7-Eleven, he saw two women enter the stolen vehicle.

Hood contacted law enforcement and requested that the vehicle be recovered after all three sightings. Before law enforcement arrived, Hlavaty-Pagel also saw the stolen Optima in a parking lot.

It allegedly was parked next to a red SUV without plates that was later identified as the stolen Kia Sorrento driven by Velez. A male driver was seen wearing a mask in the red SUV, according to the affidavit.

Hlavaty-Pagel and Hood followed the stolen Optima through an East Side neighborhood. The red SUV allegedly began following Hlavaty-Pagel and Hood soon after riders in the Optima realized they were being followed.

After efforts to elude the red SUV and locate the Optima, Hlavaty-Pagel and Hood decided to split at an intersection. The red SUV allegedly continued to follow Hlavaty-Pagel.

Meanwhile, three gunshots were located by local law enforcement's ShotSpotter technology around 12:37 p.m. near the intersection of East 7th Street and Iola Avenue. A fourth shot was detected near the 600 block of East 4th Street around 12:38.

Officer Leah Morales was among the first police officers to arrive at the scene of Hlavaty-Pagel's crashed 2019 Hyndai Accent. The Accent had crashed into a bill changer at the car wash near the 500 block of Erie Avenue.

Hlavaty-Pagel was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound in the vehicle. She was later pronounced dead.

Velez was arrested later that afternoon on the south side of Pueblo. He allegedly was driving the red Sorrento "recklessly and "at high speeds" through residential neighborhoods around 2:44 p.m., according to the affidavit. The Sorrento crashed in the Aberdeen neighborhood and Velez was arrested after trying to escape on foot.

A woman, allegedly one of the women that rode in the stolen Optima, was a passenger in the Sorrento. Placed into custody, she claimed to only be a passenger in the Sorrento and said she believed that the Optima belonged to a friend of Velez's mother.

