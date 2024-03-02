Pueblo woman who killed man in 2020 hit-and-run sought by police after violating parole

A Pueblo woman is being sought by police on arrest warrants for an alleged larceny and failure to appear in court after leaving the scene of an accident causing death in 2020.

Sara Hernandez, 37, was sentenced in March 2021 to 90 days in jail and six years of probation after pleading guilty to one count of leaving the scene of an accident causing death. In exchange for her guilty plea, all other charges, including vehicular homicide, speeding 25-39 mph over the speed limit, reckless driving, and vehicular homicide — reckless driving, were dropped.

Those charges stemmed from an incident on July 3, 2020, when Hernandez struck and killed 60-year-old Timothy Chambers.

At the intersection of South Santa Fe and Alan Hamel avenues in rainy conditions, Chambers was making a left-hand turn onto Alan Hamel Avenue when he was struck by Hernandez’s vehicle, according to a Pueblo police arrest affidavit.

The investigation revealed that Hernandez was traveling at least 30 miles over the speed limit at the time of the collision.

Chambers died from his injuries at a local hospital hours after the accident.

The hit-and-run case was reopened due to a new warrant charging Hernandez with an alleged larceny, which violated the terms of her parole.

Pueblo police spokesperson Roger Schneider was not able to confirm exactly when the alleged larceny occurred, but stated Hernandez had one theft charge dating back to November 2023.

Hernandez is being sought by the Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged by Pueblo PD to contact police dispatch. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or visit pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo woman wanted by police for failing to appear in fatal hit-and-run