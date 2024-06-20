Pueblo West women accused of child abuse now charged with 3-year-old's murder

Two women who were recently arrested in Pueblo West on suspicion of child abuse have officially been charged with first-degree murder.

Samantha Kimberly, 38, and Brittany Farmer, 39, were initially charged with felony child abuse causing serious bodily injury as well as misdemeanor child abuse after Pueblo County sheriff’s deputies were called to investigate a report of an unresponsive 3-year-old child on June 8.

The child was transported to a Pueblo hospital and later transferred to another hospital in Colorado Springs where he died on June 12. Kimberly and Farmer’s charges were then upgraded to first-degree murder.

SUSPECTS IN CHILD ABUSE CASE CHARGED WITH MURDER. Samantha Kimberly, 38, and Brittany Farmer, 39, are now being charged with 1st-degree murder in the child abuse death of a 3-year-old boy. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/ert6bkB6IW — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) June 20, 2024

In a Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office news release, Sheriff David Lucero said he was “deeply saddened and quite frankly, angry” with the details of the case, which he called “one of the worst abuse cases I have seen in my 24 years in law enforcement.”

“No child should have to be subjected to this kind of torture and abuse,” Lucero said.

PCSO deputies were called to the Pueblo West residence around 5 p.m. on June 8 and arrived to find the 3-year-old suffering from life-threatening injuries. The child succumbed to his injuries four days later.

A second child of Kimberly's in the home, a 14-year-old boy, also showed signs of abuse. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was later placed in the care of the Department of Human Services, PCSO officials said in the release.

According to a PCSO arrest affidavit, Kimberly admitted to striking the 3-year-old with a belt and stated she "couldn't remember" how many times she had hit him, although she initially claimed she only hit him on the buttocks and had accidentally hit him once on the spine.

However, the 14-year-old told deputies that he was forced to walk constantly around the living room to correct a "foot issue," and if he did not keep a certain pace, he would be forced to get down on the ground and be whipped with a belt, according to the affidavit. He also appeared to describe being forced to hold his brother by the elbows while Kimberly whipped the toddler on the hands, often hitting the 14-year-old in the process.

The 14-year-old had markings on the arms and hands that were documented in the PCSO’s affidavit.

The 14-year-old victim also described Farmer "taking over" when Kimberly got tired. Farmer also allegedly hit the 3-year-old in the head twice with a slipper the day that PCSO deputies were called to the residence.

According to the affidavit, Farmer allegedly encouraged Kimberly and told her she did not hit hard enough or long enough when abusing the children.

The 14-year-old also described a time when their mother allegedly punched the 3-year-old in the back of the head, resulting in a bleeding injury.

The 14-year-old said he was initially instructed to lie about the abuse to law enforcement. After speaking to the 14-year-old, deputies confronted Kimberly again with his statements.

"(Kimberly) said the abuse was all on her and took responsibility for it," the affidavit stated.

Both Kimberly and Farmer are being held at the Pueblo County jail on $500,000 cash or surety bonds. Both women are slated to appear in Pueblo County District Court for setting hearings on July 15 for Kimberly and July 22 for Farmer.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo West mom and friend charged with murder for alleged child abuse