Pueblo West spent a year looking for a district manager. Now, the search is starting over

The nearly year-long search for a Pueblo West Metro district manager is starting over after it was discovered that eight applicants who submitted resumes to an online portal were not considered.

Attorney for the district Karl Kumli said the "irregularity in the search" was discovered shortly after a March 11 board meeting when Robert Fejeran of Pueblo West told the board he submitted a district manager application in November, but it seemingly "fell through the cracks," Fejeran said.

Although the board of directors agreed to spend $25,000 to hire CPS HR Consulting of Littleton last April to conduct the search, "On Oct. 26, the human resources department opened a job portal, which the district uses for applications," Kumli said.

When resumes were submitted through the district portal, it directed applicants to file them directly with CPS HR "in order for their applications to be valid, but there was some confusion among applicants," Kumli explained.

"From Oct. 26-29, the district did receive applications of two candidates" through the Pueblo West HR portal, which were emailed to CPS HR and the applicants were advised to also email CPS HR directly. From Oct. 30 to Nov. 26, additional applications were not forwarded to the consultant and applicants were not emailed, so "eight complete applications were never considered," Kumli said.

The consultant has since reviewed those applications and indicated five would have been included with nine others that advanced as finalists. In the wake of the incident, Human Resource Director Jessica Pankey was placed on a two-week suspension during a special March 18 meeting of the board.

Following the 4-1 vote on Pankey's suspension, board President Nick Madero, who made it clear he felt Pankey should be fired and not just suspended, resigned from the board on March 21.

What happens now?

The four remaining board members voted unanimously Monday to restart the district manager search. Although the consultant has agreed to help with the new search at no extra charge, the board members expressed an interest in reviewing the qualified applicants themselves in order to aid their decision on who to hire.

Before the irregularity was discovered, it appeared interim district manager Christian Heyn was the lone candidate for the post after the other remaining finalist withdrew from consideration on March 8. However, three members of the board voted last October to make residency in Pueblo West a requirement for the position in a meeting for which Madero and Vice President Doug Proal were absent.

Heyn lives just south of Colorado Springs. He told the board Monday while he respects those who support a residency requirement, he would not be willing to move "for very personal and selfish reasons" and would prefer to make the 44-minute drive twice a day.

"I spent 10 years in the military and moved 15 times," Heyn said, so when he got out, he vowed he would stay put.

"On the personal side, my partner has lived in Colorado Springs her whole life and lost her mom to cancer in 2021, so I don't want to ask her to move away from her network of support, which includes her father and her brother," Heyn explained.

The board heard numerous comments for and against the residency requirement from Pueblo West citizens and staff of the district. After voicing their own preferences as board members, Proal said it was clear the board was "at an impasse."

The board voted to table discussion on the residency requirement and take up writing the language for the district manager post at a later date.

How will the board replace Madero?

The board has 60 days to fill Madero's vacant seat.

The board set a deadline for noon on Monday, April 8, for interested Pueblo West candidates to submit self-nomination forms for the open board seat. The board will interview candidates and vote on a replacement, who will be appointed to serve the remaining approximately 14 months of Madero's term.

That member can then choose whether to run for the board seat when the term expires in 2025.

In the meantime, as vice president, Proal has agreed to preside over the meetings.

