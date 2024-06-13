Pueblo West celebrates grand opening of Fire Station #2

(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo West Fire Department will host the grand opening of Fire Station #2 on June 24. The event starts at 11 a.m. and will include a Wet Down Ceremony, tours of the new facility, and opportunities to meet firefighters and see the latest fire and rescue equipment.

The new Fire Station #2, located at 715 South McCulloch Boulevard West, is strategically located to improve response times and service coverage for the growing Pueblo West community. It features modern firefighting and EMS equipment, a training room, living quarters for on-duty firefighters, and space for community activities.

“Fire Station 2 now stands ready to begin the journey of serving the residents and visitors of our Pueblo West community,” said Fire Chief, Brian K. Caserta. “Today, we gather to celebrate the accomplishments of the many who worked so diligently to make this outstanding public safety facility. The men and women sworn to protect this community now have the means to provide the services expected of them today and for the many years to come.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.