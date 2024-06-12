Pueblo West cancels Fourth of July Wet Parade in favor of safer 'Spray in the Park' event

The Pueblo West Metro District made it official Monday: there will be no Fourth of July Wet Parade this year due to concerns about safety.

"We are regretful and understand the disappointment," said Christian Heyn, interim district manager. "This was not a situation we anticipated — not having a security company bid on the parade."

The beloved parade had returned last summer after several years of cancelations.

"We hired an external security company and they ran into a lot of challenges," Heyn explained at a previous board meeting. "When we went out for quotes 90 days out from the event, we got no people who responded other than that same security company who said they are not willing to do it again based on the experience they had last year."

Pueblo West Parks and Recreation Manager Carol Cosby reported that 40 security officers and members of the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office helped out with security last year, but "people were still coming from the sides of the road into the parade. Going from 40 security (workers) to none this year because no one put in bids, it is pretty scary."

"By not being able to get security there would be less risk mitigation for our safety concerns, mainly the potential for vehicle and pedestrian collisions," Heyn explained.

A district statement further outlined the concerns. Instead of the parade, the district will host a pancake breakfast as well as the Jack Fowler Memorial Celebration at Civic Center Park complete with games, a "Spray in the Park" water fight, free hot dogs and a fireworks show.

"This doesn't mean we won't have plans to move toward a more safe water parade in the future," Heyn said.

Sale of 35 acres approved

In other business at Monday's meeting, the board agreed to sell a 35-acre parcel of land at 221 N. Purcell, near Ivanhoe Drive, to the State of Colorado Department of Military and Veteran Affairs for $1.09 million. The site will be used to construct a Colorado Army National Guard and Readiness Center.

"There will be a lot of the same operations you see at the Northern Avenue location just on a much larger scale," said Shawn Winters, engineering manager for Pueblo West. "They will have room to expand which they don't have at the Northern Avenue location."

District manager search timeline finalized

If all goes as planned, the board could hire a permanent district manager by Aug. 26 after setting up a quick timeline for a second search. The job is expected to be announced Friday and applications will be due by 5 p.m., June 28.

The board agreed to reopen the search after eight candidates who applied last year were not considered because resumes submitted to the district's online portal were not forwarded to the independent human resources firm conducting the search. The metro district's attorney, Karl Kumli, said the district will not receive applications this time around as they will all be filed directly with CPS HR Consulting of Littleton.

The board agreed to advertise the salary range of $144,000 to $180,000 for the district manager. Candidates will be required to live within a 50-mile radius of the district offices.

Aquatic center delays discussed

Excess property tax revenues have been going into the district's aquatic center fund since 2016, when Pueblo West voters approved a ballot measure allowing the district to retain excess revenues to build a new swimming pool. The board also has earmarked 30% of its marijuana excise tax revenue for the project, but the project hasn't gotten off the ground

"We've just let this thing fester and we need to do something for our community," said Doug Proal, board president.

Board Treasurer Brain Axworthy outlined four potential courses of action, but he said having just roughly $3.5 million by the time the excess property tax measure sunsets will be far below the now-estimated $15 million price tag to build the aquatics center due to skyrocketing construction costs.

Among the ideas floated were potential ballot measures to seek either a 1% sales tax or an increase in property taxes.

"The public is going to have to decide what they want," said Bill Vickers, board secretary.

The board decided to discuss how to proceed on the aquatics center at its next board retreat.

