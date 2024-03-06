Pueblo takes to the polls for 2024 Super Tuesday primaries. Here's what early results show

The last few elections for Puebloans have been focused on local politics, but Coloradans joined more than a dozen other states in the Super Tuesday presidential primaries and caucuses.

Puebloans joined the rest of Colorado in overwhelmingly supporting President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in the major party primaries, early results show.

Biden had received 83% of Pueblo votes as of the first batch of voting results released Tuesday evening, while Trump had secured more than three-quarters of the vote on Republican ballots.

The Associated Press already called the Colorado primaries for Biden and Trump before Pueblo County first posted local results.

Tammy Estrada drops off her presidential primary ballot at the Colorado State Fairgrounds ballot box on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Locals involved in politics have had the presidential primary to look forward to, as well as the local caucuses taking place within the next week. County assemblies are scheduled for mid-March, then Republicans will be hosting their state party assembly in the Steel City in early April.

Former President Donald Trump is decisively in the lead for delegates over the last remaining Republican challenger, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. The Colorado Republican Party endorsed Trump in mid-January and local parties have been helping the former president’s campaign.

Michelle Gray, the chair of the Pueblo County GOP, said that she and other Pueblo Republicans have been making phone calls for Trump’s campaign to voters in states such as Colorado, Michigan, South Carolina and Vermont.

“We are making a concerted effort to stand behind Mr. Trump,” Gray said.

Several Democratic challengers appeared on the ballot alongside incumbent President Joe Biden, but he’s picked up over 99% of the national convention delegates so far.

"We look forward to continue to support the president in his bid for re-election," Pueblo Democrats Chair Bri Buentello said in a text message.

