Pueblo students interested in college can get a head start at regional fair this weekend

Representatives from over 50 colleges throughout the nation will be visiting the Steel City for the 2nd annual Pueblo and Southern Colorado College Fair.

The fair will be hosted on Saturday, March 16, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Pueblo Convention Center, 320 Central Main St.

While the event is organized and promoted by Pueblo School District 60, students and families from school districts throughout southern Colorado are invited to attend.

A "FAFSA Pop-Up Block Party" will be among the new features at this year's fair. High school seniors will have the opportunity to receive assistance with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and the Colorado Application for State Financial Aid (CASFA).

"There were some changes this year from the federal government on that FAFSA process and that has prompted some questions... We're responding to those changes and making sure there are experts available to help students and families," said Andrew Burns, executive director of student support services at Pueblo D60.

Assistance will be provided for those completing the FAFSA in both English and Spanish.

About 300 students and their families attended the inaugural Pueblo and Southern Colorado College Fair on April 22, 2023

Local schools, Division I powerhouses among colleges attending fair

Students as young as freshmen will have the opportunity to meet with representatives of the 52 higher education institutions setting up shop at this year's fair.

The selection is an expansion of last year's fair, which featured 46 colleges. Newcomers to the Pueblo and Southern Colorado College Fair include the United States Naval Academy, the University of Oregon, the University of Tennessee and the University of Washington in St. Louis.

Institutions returning to the fair include Colorado State University Pueblo, Pueblo Community College, the United States Air Force Academy, the United States Military Academy at West Point, the University of Alabama, the University of New Mexico and the University of Wyoming, among many others.

Students and their families also will have the opportunity to attend expert-led presentations at this year's fair, including:

"ICAP and Planning for College While in High School" with Anna Solano of the Colorado Department of Education

"Abriendo Camino: Cómo prepararse para la universidad en familia" with Violet Apodaca of Teach for America

"Taking Control of Your Educational Journey, and Overcoming Barriers to Educational Success" with Carlos Jimenez of Peak Education Group

A panel discussion about applying for scholarships featuring Vanessa Roman of the Boettcher Foundation.

A schedule for the Pueblo and Southern Colorado College Fair, a comprehensive list of participating colleges and registration information can be found on the Pueblo D60 website at pueblod60.org/collegefair.

Superintendent search: There's still time for to give input on Pueblo D60's superintendent search. Here's how

Pueblo Chieftain reporter James Bartolo can be reached at JBartolo@gannett.com. Support local news, subscribe to The Pueblo Chieftain at subscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: What to know about the college fair coming to Pueblo this weekend