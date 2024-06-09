Pueblo will start a multi-phase road project on Dillon Drive this week. Here’s what to know.

The city of Pueblo will start a multi-phase road construction project next week on Dillon Drive near the North Side Walmart to conduct repairs and repave the road.

The first phase of work is slated to start June 10 and includes repairing a sewer line, which requires the closure of Dillon Drive between Carruth Court and Eagleridge Boulevard. It is estimated to last three weeks, said Andrew Hayes, director of public works for the city.

“The sewer line needs to be replaced before we (pave) the road,” Hayes said. “Obviously, pavement is kind of the skin on top of the roadway, and everything that’s underneath there, anytime it breaks, we have to break that skin. We want to make sure the utilities underneath are in good condition, so we want to repair this before we do any of the pavement work.”

The project’s second phase is expected to take place during July and involves mill and overlay work on that stretch of road. Traffic impacts during this time are expected to be less drastic compared to phase one.

Crews expect to complete phase two by early August, according to Hayes.

All businesses, including Walmart, along that portion of Dillon Drive will remain open during construction, as will some Pueblo Transit stops.

Here’s what else commuters should know about the project and its traffic impacts.

A sewer line repair and replacement will begin on June 10 for a section of Dillon Drive.

How to access the businesses during construction

Hayes said most businesses in the affected area will be accessible off exit 102 on Interstate-25. Commuters will reach Eagleridge Boulevard after taking the exit and can head down Dillon Drive thereafter to reach their destination.

Colorado Tire, Clayton Homes and a U-Haul location are the few businesses that will need to be accessed from Highway 47 off Dillon Drive, Hayes said.

Hayes added that north on Elizabeth Street is another detour route that commuters can take to reach the businesses on that stretch of Dillon Drive.

Pueblo Transit stops along Dillon Drive, including one directly in front of Walmart, will remain unaffected, Hayes said.

Why the city is doing the repair

Hayes said the condition of the pipe and a desire to improve the roadway are a few reasons the city is tackling the project.

Andrew Hayes, director of public works for the city of Pueblo, speaks about the city's Dillon Drive project inside the public works department on Friday, June 7, 2024.

“Dillon is a high traffic road,” Hayes said. “It’s a core business area in our city, so we want to make sure that folks are able to get there safely and comfortably as well.”

Hayes called the excavation process to get to the pipe “extensive” — it’s around 30 feet deep, thus requiring the opening of a “36-foot-wide trench” to complete the repair. It’s partially why the city is projecting a three-week timeframe to get that portion of the project done.

“We recognize it interrupts people’s day-to-day business and it’s disruptive to those businesses as well,” Hayes said. “So we want to hurry and get this done as quickly as possible (and) minimize interruption.”

The newly paved surface along Dillon Drive is expected to complement a planned roundabout at the intersection of that road and Eagleridge Boulevard.

That project has been in the works since at least 2018, but Hayes said the city is currently in the process of finishing the designs of the roundabout and that construction of it could begin in 2025.

More: Surging, cold water conditions below Lake Pueblo dam create unsafe conditions for visitors

Chieftain reporter Josué Perez can be reached at JHPerez@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, at @josuepwrites. Support local news, subscribe to The Pueblo Chieftain at subscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo to repair, repave part of Dillon Drive in multi-phase project