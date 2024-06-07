Pueblo Police seeks information about shooting

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department is asking citizens for any information they may have about a shooting that occurred on Sunday, June 2.

The shooting occurred at the 800 block of E. Northern Ave and Orman Ave around 9:50 p.m.. When officers arrived, they located a 23-year-old man with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Detectives believe that the gunshots may have originated from a silver sedan that left the scene immediately following the shooting.

There were several witnesses and vehicles in the area before and after the shooting that left prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

The police department is asking anyone who may have information or video related to the shooting to come forward. Individuals with information can contact Detective Joseph Cardona at (719)-553-3385. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crimestoppers at (719)-542-STOP (7867).

