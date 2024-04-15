Pueblo police seeking homicide suspect in connection with April 7 shooting

Pueblo police are looking for a 19-year-old homicide suspect as they continue their investigation into the April 7 shooting death of a 27-year-old Pueblo man.

Detectives are searching for Gabriel Joseph Santiago in connection with the death of Dominic Aaron Adams, who died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds in the 1000 Block of Elm Street on April 7, according to the Pueblo County Coroner's Office. Adams died at the scene of the shooting, according to a social media post by the coroner's office.

Gabriel Joseph Santiago

Police have obtained a first-degree murder warrant for Santiago, who is described as a Hispanic male, 6-foot-4, with brown hair and eyes. He may be driving a 2017 black Hyundai Accent with Colorado license plate CTDR27, according to police.

Adams' death is the 11th homicide of 2024 in the city of Pueblo.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Pueblo police dispatch at 719-553-2502, or Detective Jose Medina at 719-320-6006. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could earn a cash reward for the tipster.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

