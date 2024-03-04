Pueblo police say June 2023 homicide involving three suspects was caught on tape

Security camera footage and witness statements led to the arrests of three men last month in connection with the June 2023 homicide of Jordan Robinson, according to a Pueblo Police Department arrest affidavit.

Police claimed in the affidavit that Robinson was shot and killed during an altercation with the suspects, Aaron Cagnoni, 31, Jacob Rizo, 30, and Haddon Jacobs, 30, on June 19, shortly after 6 a.m.

All three men were charged by police with second-degree murder.

According to the affidavit, Robinson was involved in a fight with Jacobs' stepfather at around 4:45 a.m. that morning, following a verbal argument that took place around 1:30 a.m.

During the physical altercation, Robinson allegedly used bear spray on Jacobs' stepfather before a friend of Robinson's intervened and allegedly struck the stepfather in the head with a folded metal dog kennel, the stepfather told police.

Robinson's friend admitted in an interview with police that he did strike a man with an object in the head, claiming that he had heard his friend asking him to "get (the stepfather) off me."

Security camera footage did not capture the fight and it is unclear who struck first, police stated in the affidavit.

What Jacobs allegedly told police

In interviews with Jacobs and his mother, police learned that Jacobs' mother had called her son after the fight and told him she was worried for her safety and would be taking his stepfather to the hospital to be treated for his injuries. Jacobs said that his mother told him one of the "tweakers" who lives in the area was responsible for the attack but did not provide an exact name.

Jacobs claimed that police have been called on the "tweakers" multiple times to deal with stolen vehicles and weapons and that they would regularly brandish "AK-style" rifles. However, the affidavit did not mention whether any police reports have been filed in the past against Robinson or anyone else who lives nearby.

Jacobs told police that after receiving the call, he called his friend, Jacob Rizo, to come to the house and his friend, Aaron Cagnoni, also came because he lives nearby and "saw the commotion going on," police wrote in the affidavit.

The three men arrived in separate vehicles at Robinson's residence, according to the affidavit.

What security footage showed

Security camera footage of the incident obtained by police showed Jacobs chase Robinson across the parking lot of his residence in the 1000 block of River Street. In the video, Jacobs could be seen wearing a "tactical style" vest and carrying a shotgun, according to the affidavit.

Following Jacobs in the footage was Cagnoni, also wearing a tactical vest and duty belt with a gun on his hip. Police say Robinson could be seen in the video entering the driver side of his vehicle, before Jacobs ran up to the passenger window and used the butt-end of his shotgun to smash the window.

Robinson could then be seen reversing the vehicle as Jacobs made his way around the front of it, aiming his shotgun at Robinson. Jacobs chased the vehicle as it continued to reverse, and Rizo was seen running out of the video frame as he reached for his firearm on his hip, according to the affidavit.

Another security camera showed the Chevy HHR driven by Robinson reversing on River Street, striking a white truck and then a green van parked directly behind the white truck. Robinson then drove forward, striking Jacobs and pinning him between a red Toyota Tacoma and his own vehicle. As Robinson backed up, Rizo could be seen firing his handgun into Robinson's vehicle.

Cagnoni could also be seen firing his handgun, according to the affidavit, and Jacobs could be seen raising his shotgun. However, no spent shotgun cartridges were recovered at the scene and the affidavit did not state that Jacobs fired his shotgun during the altercation.

Three spent 9mm bullet casings and two live 9mm bullet casings were recovered from where Cagnoni was allegedly standing when he fired the gun, according to the affidavit. Eleven spent 9mm casings were recovered where Rizo was allegedly standing, along with one live 9mm round, according to police.

There was also one live 12-gauge buckshot cartridge lying on the ground in the parking lot. The affidavit stated the cartridge was likely ejected when Jacobs used the butt of the shotgun to smash the window.

During the interview with police, Jacobs stated he did not remember using the shotgun to smash the window or pointing it at Robinson. However, he stated he didn't remember much after being hit by Robinson's vehicle and stated the incident was "fuzzy" in his mind. The other two suspects declined to be interviewed.

Search warrants executed

During the investigation, detectives learned that at some point after the shooting, Rizo placed his handgun in the back of the red Toyota Tacoma that was hit during the incident. A search warrant of the vehicle yielded a 9mm pistol as well as a 10/22 rifle magazine, an AK-47 magazine with 26 rounds, two gun holsters, a tactical belt, three loose 7.62 rounds, a homemade firework, five 9mm magazines and a partial box of 9mm ammo.

A search warrant executed at Jacobs' residence yielded a 12-gauge shotgun, four handguns and various ammo, and a T-shirt with possible blood and bear spray on it that was found in the front lawn.

In a search of Cagnoni's residence, police recovered a tactical vest, an unspecified firearm, two holsters, a magazine of unspecified type, and miscellaneous clothing items, according to the affidavit.

What Robinson's autopsy showed

An autopsy performed on Robinson noted multiple gunshot wounds, according to the affidavit. Six bullets were recovered from the body. A doctor who performed the autopsy noted that Robinson's manner of death was homicide, and the cause was massive internal bleeding, according to the autopsy report.

Rizo, Jacobs, and Cagnoni were arrested on Jan. 30 and booked into the Pueblo County jail, Pueblo police announced Wednesday afternoon.

Of the three suspects, only Jacobs remains in jail on a $250,000 bond. Cagnoni and Rizo have both posted bond, according to Pueblo County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Gayle Perez. All three men are scheduled for routine hearings on April 4.

Robinson's death was the 10th homicide recorded in Pueblo in 2023. A total of 27 homicides were recorded in Pueblo last year.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

