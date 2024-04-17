Pueblo Police involved in deadly shooting Wednesday afternoon
Sgt. Ortega with the department says officers were responding to the Forts RV Park along Lake Avenue for an animal cruelty call.
Sgt. Ortega with the department says officers were responding to the Forts RV Park along Lake Avenue for an animal cruelty call.
Seven Waymo robotaxis blocked traffic moving onto the Potrero Avenue 101 on-ramp in San Francisco on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m., according to video of the incident posted to Reddit and confirmation from Waymo. While routing back to Waymo's city depot that evening, the first robotaxi in the lineup came across a road closure with traffic cones. The only other path available to the vehicles was to take the freeway, according to a Waymo spokesperson.
Swift's new album is almost here. Swifties are doing major detective work.
The FBI didn’t arrest Larry Nassar for nearly 14 months after they were first approached by Team USA gymnasts about his abuse.
The News/Media Alliance asked US federal agencies to investigate Google’s removal of links to California news media outlets. Google’s tactic is in response to the proposed California Journalism Preservation Act, which would require it to pay for links to California-based publishers’ news content.
Big Tech earnings are coming up, and Wall Street wants to know how companies are making money on their massive AI investments.
Taylor Swift is dropping easter eggs like crazy about "The Tortured Poets Department." Here's everything we know about her new album.
"I think the IPO was an important milestone, but we're just focused on building for our users," Reddit chief product officer Pali Bhat told TechCrunch. Reddit's product roadmap includes faster loading times, more tools for moderators and developers, and an AI-powered language translation feature to bring Reddit to a more global audience. "If you're in, let's say, France, you will be able to use Reddit in French, regardless of what most of the users of that subreddit might be."
TikTok is experimenting with an all-new app that’s just for sharing photos with text updates. It’s called TikTok Notes, and it’s available now in Australia and Canada.
"I'm not here today because I want to be here," Boeing whistleblower Sam Salehpour said at the beginning of his testimony. "I'm here because I felt compelled to come forward. … I have serious concerns.”
Sony just launched a new batch of TVs, many of them with powerful processors. The TVs have also ditched the confusing alpha-numeric naming convention in favor of Bravia.
Get your headphones ready. Whether you're a Swiftie or a Pearl Jam fan, its a big week for new music.
Inversion Space is aptly named. The aim is to send up fleets of earth-orbiting vehicles that will be able to shoot back to Earth at Mach speeds, slow with specially-made parachutes and deliver cargo in minutes. Inversion has developed a pathfinder vehicle, called Ray, that’s a technical precursor to a larger platform that will debut in 2026.
SpaceHopper, as the robot is called, could provide us the information to know more about the history of the universe.
Former senior SpaceX executive Tom Ochinero is teaming up with SpaceX alum-turned-VC Achal Upadhyaya and one of Sequoia’s top finance leaders, Spencer Hemphill, on a new venture called Interlagos Capital, TechCrunch has learned. There is little public information available about Interlagos, and the trio did not respond to TechCrunch's request for comment. Ochinero, Upadhyaya and Hemphill are all listed on the documents.
This ruching rules — the cloth is gathered along the seams to create folds that drape over potential problem areas.
The megastar's latest music will be available via all major streamers, and you can pre-order the vinyl or CD at Target and Amazon.
The 751-hp 2025 Maserati GranCabrio Folgore joins the GranTurismo Folgore and Grecale Folgore for Maserati's initial trio of battery-electric offerings.
Georgia's star tight end, Brock Bowers, is the top prospect at his position, but will he be another Sam LaPorta for fantasy football? Andy Behrens gives his thoughts.
Once a Kickstarter campaign is complete, you need to turn to a creator's own page to buy the products after the campaign clock has ticked down -- that is, until now. Today, Kickstarter announced that it is (finally!) including preorder functionality as part of its core platform once the campaign is over. It calls the feature "late pledges," and the platform says it's planning to make it available to all creators "soon."
Cybersecurity has had a rough go of it lately, with investment in the sector dropping a precipitous 40% compared to the year prior. The vast majority of chief information security officers reported higher budgets for 2024, according to the cybersecurity-focused VC firm NightDragon. It's against this backdrop that Evolution Equity Partners, a growth capital investment firm based in NYC, on Tuesday launched a $1.1 billion cybersecurity and AI fund, the third such fund in Evolution's history.