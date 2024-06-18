Pueblo police investigating city's 12th homicide of 2024 after woman shot and killed Monday

Pueblo police are investigating the city’s 12th homicide of 2024 after a woman was shot and killed Monday afternoon. Police say one suspect was arrested in connection with the case.

Officers were called to a report of gunshots in the 900 block of East Seventh Street at approximately 12:38 p.m. and determined there was a “traveling disturbance involving several vehicles with shots fired,” according to a Pueblo Police Department news release.

Police found an adult woman with an apparent gunshot wound in the 500 block of Eerie Avenue and she was declared dead at the scene.

Less than two hours later, at 2:28 p.m., police say they “found the suspect driving a stolen vehicle in the south side of Pueblo,” and captured them after a short vehicle and foot pursuit.

Police did not release details on the suspect or any potential charges against them in Monday’s release.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation, and updates will be provided to the public as more information becomes available,” the release states.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office pending notification of her next of kin. The coroner will also determine the official cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged by Pueblo PD to contact police dispatch at 719-553-2502 or Detective Joe Cardona at 719-553-3385.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Woman shot and killed Monday is Pueblo's 12th homicide of 2024