Pueblo police chief: Denver once again making police officer’s jobs more difficult

On April 2, the Colorado House Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on House Bill (HB) 24-1372, Concerning Regulating the Use of Prone Restraint by Law Enforcement. This is a misguided, dangerous bill that places my officers, others throughout the state, and those we contact in danger.

When used properly, the ability to use physical and mechanical prone restraints saves lives and reduces injury. This allows the use of other tactics and techniques that cause less injury to all involved.

According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, in 2018, police officers in the U.S. contacted 61.5 million individuals, and 99.99% of all contacts resulted in model outcomes. It is imperative to avoid in-custody deaths whenever possible. The offender always has a role in accomplishing this goal by not resisting arrest.

As a 30-year law enforcement professional, I have been in countless incidents responding to aggressive behavior. All incidents could have been avoided had the offender done what they were lawfully directed to do. The only individuals I ever ordered to lay prone or took to the ground physically and placed in the prone position were those suspected of committing a felony, those who were potentially armed, or those who resisted arrest.

HB24-1372 is clear: “A Peace Officer shall not use prone restraint, including any physical or mechanical restraint, upon a person who is in a prone position, unless the Peace Officer is also justified in using deadly physical force…” Some legislators are leading you to believe HB24-1372 merely directs officers to move a person from the prone position to their side or an upright position immediately after handcuffing.

A more careful reading of the bill elevates dangerous issues for both officers and suspects:

Within its restriction on prone restraint is the inclusion of “mechanical restraint,” which, by definition, is “a physical device used to involuntarily restrict the movement of a person or the movement or normal function of a portion of a person’s body.” This includes handcuffs. This means that when an individual fights with an officer and the fight ends up on the ground, like they nearly always do, my officer would have to let this person back up prior to handcuffing them, unless it was a deadly force situation. This provision alone will result in more injuries to our officers and to the suspects, likely increasing the odds that a mere struggle could turn into a lethal force encounter.

When a person makes the decision to resist arrest, they do not always stop, even with handcuffs. Requiring an officer to “immediately” put someone into a rescue position when that person makes the conscious decision to continue to resist arrest is going to increase injuries to both officers and offenders.

The Pueblo Police Department has gone to great lengths to analyze the defensive tactics we use when individuals consciously decide to resist our commands and fight our officers. One of the changes we made, based on this continual review, was the implementation of Gracie Survival Tactics (GST). GST uses Brazilian Ju Jitsu to control a person on the ground using bodily, physical force to “involuntarily limit a person’s freedom of movement," gain compliance, and put them in handcuffs, often in the prone position, without using fist strikes when possible.

The definition of “physical restraint” in HB241372 is “the use of bodily, physical force to involuntarily limit a person’s freedom of movement.” Pueblo police would be prohibited from using the defensive tactics taught in GST, again resulting in an increase in injuries to our officers and those we attempt to arrest while they violently resist.

There are current Colorado law mechanisms to address those rare cases where officers use excessive force or fail to intervene when inappropriate levels of force are used. The Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP) and I advocated for those appropriate policies addressing those issues. Current training in every department, including the Pueblo Police Department, is to move people who are prone to a “rescue position” as soon as it is safe to do so. Safety is not only important for offenders; it is also important for our officers!

In 2020 and 2021, the House and Senate passed SB20-217 and HB21-1250, which, among other changes directed at our profession, took qualified immunity from officers. Some of these changes are partially to blame for a mass exodus of police officers and sheriff’s deputies, as well as the current hiring issues we face in many departments. While we are open to making necessary improvements, HB 24-1372 goes too far and, if passed, will result in a second wave of exodus from the profession.

Looking at other states to see the implications of policy like HB 24-1372, in February this year, the Minnesota Legislature voted 124-8 to reverse a recent law restricting the use of prone restraints by school resource officers. Police in Minnesota noted the law “made it impossible for them to do their jobs.” Rather than an outright ban, Minnesota now requires training on prone restraint recovery and the creation of a model policy. I would support enhanced training and the adoption of a uniform model policy on prone recovery.

HB24-1372 dictates tactics, which sets a dangerous precedent and endangers our officers and the public. It is unnecessary, as existing law allows for the prosecution of officers who violate civil rights or commit crimes. I do not support HB24-1372, nor does the CACP.

Chris Noeller is the chief of police for the Pueblo Police Department

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Denver once again making police officer’s jobs more difficult