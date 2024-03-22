Pueblo organizations get millions in state grant funds for workforce training

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and the state office of development and international trade announced Wednesday that over $55 million in grants will to go toward workforce training and development programs throughout the state.

Some of that grant money is going to come to Pueblo, as a few million dollars have been allotted to programs to help train local workers.

“This is about working through our industry partners of the private sector, saying, 'What do you need? Who are you hiring? What are your needs over the next year, two years, three years? And how can we train people up to earn a good living and help fill the job positions that are open today and tomorrow?'” Polis told the Chieftain.

Gov. Jared Polis delivers the State of the State address at Colorado State University Pueblo on Friday, January 26, 2024.

Which Pueblo organizations will receive grant funds?

Over $2 million will go to the South Central Board of Cooperative Educational Services, based in Pueblo West.

This organization focuses on the construction and education industries, partnering with “school districts, higher education institutions, training centers and industry leaders” to address the shortage of qualified workers in the region. That’s according to a document about the grant recipients.

“With concurrent enrollment opportunities and industry-certified credentials, our students will seamlessly transition into full-time employment within their chosen field,” the document states.

Servicios de la Raza is also receiving a $900,000 grant to help low-income Latinos in Pueblo and Denver.

The grant for Servicios de la Raza will focus on industries with a shortage of qualified workers, including “transportation, infrastructure, warehousing, construction and skilled trades sectors,” the document states.

The scope of the grant includes an evidence-based curriculum, the potential for obtaining credentials, swift access to careers with industry partners, and case management services from the organization.

Why the grant funds are needed in Pueblo County

Pueblo County has one of the highest unemployment rates in Colorado, although it’s still low compared to historical data.

“It's really about making sure people have the opportunity to get the skills they need, which are often in addition to having a high school degree or diploma,” Polis said, adding that the project from South Central BOCES could help high school graduates not attending college with “a marketable skill, and a trade that allows you to earn a good living.”

Anna Lynn Winfrey covers politics for the Pueblo Chieftain.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo organizations to receive millions in funds for workforce training