Pueblo needle exchange ban put on hold after judge issues temporary restraining order

A Pueblo District Court judge issued a temporary restraining order Thursday morning blocking a controversial city council ordinance banning syringe exchange programs.

That means that at least one of those programs is going back to “full access” operations, said Jude Solano, the co-founder and CEO of the Southern Colorado Harm Reduction Association.

"We're open for business," Solano said.

Access Point Pueblo, the other local organization that offers a syringe exchange program, did not immediately respond to the Chieftain's request for comment.

The city's ordinance is now blocked until at least July 10 when a preliminary injunction hearing is scheduled.

City spokesperson Haley Sue Robinson declined to comment on the temporary restraining order.

A large group of citizens turned out for a Pueblo City Council meeting concerning the needle exchange ban on Monday, May 13, 2024.

The Colorado chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union announced Tuesday that the organization had filed a lawsuit against the city of Pueblo. The key argument in the ACLU's initial legal complaint hinged on the authority of state law over local ordinances.

“When a home-rule ordinance conflicts with state law in a matter of either statewide or mixed state and local concern, the state law supersedes that conflicting ordinance,” the ACLU’s first court filing stated.

The ACLU did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Chieftain.

What happened in the courtroom

In the courtroom of District Court Judge Tayler Thomas Thursday morning, Pueblo City Attorney Carla Sikes requested a motion to continue — that means that the ordinance would have still been enforced until the court ruled on an injunction.

The judge denied Sikes’ motion to continue and issued the temporary restraining order.

Robinson confirmed that the city of Pueblo has not yet retained any outside counsel for this lawsuit, but declined to answer a follow-up question about if any external attorneys will be hired in the future.

Sikes and Deputy City Attorney Harley Gifford gave legal advice to city council about the syringe exchange programs for nearly 30 minutes in a closed-door meeting before the vote on May 13. However, that meeting was improperly announced in a way that violated Colorado open meetings law.

Additional pushback since the ordinance was passed

The pending lawsuit from the ACLU is not the only challenge to the city's ordinance.

A local group of organizers are collecting signatures to prompt a potential referendum vote on the ordinance. They have until June 12 to collect at least 1,403 valid signatures.

If the petitioners meet the minimum threshold, the ordinance would also be temporarily suspended. Council would then be required by city charter to either rescind the ordinance or send it to a popular vote, most likely in November 2024.

City council passed the needle exchange ban on May 13 with a 5-2 vote. The ordinance went into effect on May 16 after being approved by Mayor Heather Graham.

Pueblo City Councilor Roger Gomez asks questions to representatives from Access Point Pueblo during a discussion about Gomez's ordinance to ban needle exchanges from operating in Pueblo on Monday, May 13, 2024.

Councilor Roger Gomez introduced the ordinance. His district includes Bessemer and the South Side, where SCHRA is located.

Research shows that needle exchange programs can reduce the prevalence of blood-borne diseases and increase access to healthcare for people who suffer from substance use disorder. Opponents, including some local politicians, claim such programs “enable” drug abuse and increase syringe litter.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

