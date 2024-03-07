Pueblo man who tried to withdraw guilty plea to murder charge moves forward with deal

A man who pleaded guilty to murder charges and then sought to withdraw his plea last September is back on schedule to be sentenced after deciding to move forward with his original plea agreement.

According to court records, Mohamed Henry, 49, indicated during a March 4 hearing that he wished to move forward with his initial agreement to plead guilty in the shooting death of David Robert Scott Tilley in 2020.

Under the agreement, Henry pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder in exchange for a first-degree murder charge being dropped.

The plea agreement stipulates that Henry will serve between 25 and 44 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections, plus five years of parole. He will also be required to pay restitution to his victim's family.

Henry shot and killed Tilley during an argument at the Val-U-Stay Inn and Suites in December 2020.

He was originally scheduled to be sentenced in September after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in July; however, he attempted to withdraw his guilty plea on Sept. 8, making several arguments in a handwritten pro se motion requesting to withdraw the plea.

In the motion, Henry argued that he initially asked to withdraw his plea in a letter to Pueblo District Court Judge Thomas Flesher on Aug. 18.

"Henry was proven to be incompetent for over a year by officials at the Colorado State Hospital and does not understand the elements of the crime or the difference between first-degree murder and second-degree murder, but believes it (the shooting) was self-defense," Henry wrote in the motion.

As a basis for seeking to withdraw the plea, Henry argued that he was "under the influence of psychotropic drugs "because he was administered the drug Seroquel before the advisement hearing. He argued the dictionary defines Seroquel as "having an effect on how the mind works."

Henry's motion went on to request the appointment of alternate defense counsel because, he argued, Public Defender Meghal Shah was ineffective in representing him.

"Defendant Henry understood by accepting this plea bargain of second-degree murder, he would be sentenced to a range of 16-33 years according to Shah. Only after entering into the plea bargain did Henry learn the sentencing range was not 16-33 years as promised by his public defender but 25-44 years," according to the motion.

"Shah promised Henry he would loose (sic) if he took it to trial and told Mr. Henry he would get a lot more time in prison if he did not accept this plea bargain right now," according to the motion.

Henry also alleged there was ineffective assistance of counsel because Shah did no investigation into witness statements or the "threatening text messages by the alleged victim." He also argued there was a lack of investigation into his claim of self-defense.

While Flesher did not agree that Shah and co-counselor Lauryn Tully had provided ineffective counsel, he agreed to appoint alternate defense counsel to go over the concerns raised in Henry's motion.

Henry is again scheduled to be sentenced on April 1.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Man who shot and killed Pueblo man in 2020 agrees to plead guilty