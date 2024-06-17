Pueblo man sentenced to nearly 50 years in prison for 2022 homicide

A Pueblo man was sentenced to 48 years in prison Friday for the murder of Greg Garcia in September 2022.

Garcia was shot by Sonny Sanchez on Sept. 29, 2022, after Garcia and his girlfriend picked up Sanchez in their van. At one point, Garcia and his girlfriend began fighting, at which point Sanchez shot Garcia.

During a sentencing hearing Friday, Garcia's niece said that her uncle's death left an unbelievable void in her life that could never be filled.

Garcia, she said, had been almost a father figure to her, and a "pillar of strength and loving guidance." Since his death, his niece said she's suffered from stress, anxiety, depression, lack of trust, fear and insecurity.

"He would never let a soul hurt me," she said. "I will never have the same sense of safety and security again."

Garcia's niece asked the court for Sanchez to be sentenced to the maximum possible sentence and said she hoped justice would be served.

Sanchez pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in May in a plea deal with the 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office. In exchange for his guilty plea, a first-degree murder charge — which, if convicted, would've resulted in a mandatory life sentence for Sanchez — was dropped.

Deputy District Attorney Anthony Marzavas asked that the court honor the plea agreement reached in the case and sentence Garcia to 48 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Becky Briggs, an attorney representing Sanchez in the case, told the court that Sanchez's agreement to spend almost 50 years in prison showed accountability and remorse for what he did. Briggs told the court that her client had "an incredibly difficult run at life," growing up without much love or support.

Sanchez grew up to view himself as a "protector," she said, and always tried to help people, "even to a fault."

Briggs acknowledged that Sanchez was on parole for an unrelated offense and should never have had a firearm, but he did and "snapped" when he saw Garcia allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

She also noted Sanchez had "many good qualities" and was well-liked by inmates and deputies in the Pueblo County jail.

In a statement on his own behalf, Sanchez apologized to the family of the victim.

"I can't take back what I did," he said." He should still be here and I took that life."

Judge Thomas Flesher accepted the plea agreement, sentencing Sanchez to 48 years in prison. Flesher expressed hope that some good could come out of what happened, saying he hoped that Sanchez would be able to positively impact and mentor younger inmates in prison.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo's Sonny Sanchez sentenced to 48 years for murder of Greg Garcia