Pueblo man sentenced to 24 years in May 2022 murder

A Pueblo man has been sentenced to 24 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections for the 2022 murder of Anthony Valdez.

James Tafoya, 38, originally pleaded guilty on Nov. 17 to second-degree murder in a plea deal with 10th Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner. The first part of his sentencing hearing was held in late February and concluded on March 8, court records show.

In exchange for Tafoya's guilty plea, the original charge of first-degree murder was dropped and Tafoya agreed to a sentence between 16 and 24 years in prison, plus five years of parole, according to the agreement.

Tafoya was given credit for 653 days of pre-sentence confinement. However, he will be ordered to pay nearly $10,000 in restitution to the victim's family, along with court fees.

The charges against Tafoya stem from when Valdez was found dead of a gunshot wound in the late afternoon of May 23, 2022, in a residence on North Lacrosse Avenue.

During Tafoya's sentencing hearing, Valdez's sister, Annette Valdez Powell, said she had been incredibly close to her brother, as they were the youngest siblings in a large family. Since his death, Valdez-Powell said she's experienced grief, depression, anxiety, despair, and difficulty sleeping, as well as uncontrollable crying.

Valdez-Powell asked Judge Thomas Flesher during the hearing to impose the maximum sentence allowable under the plea deal as a "desperate plea for justice and a reaffirmation of the value of life."

A friend of Valdez's also expressed how they had been friends for 25 years, during which they traveled together and supported each other through ups and downs. While the friend said they had drifted apart in recent years, she said that his life did not need to end the way it did.

During a police interview, Tafoya allegedly confessed to shooting Valdez in the back of the head, Pueblo police detective Jose Medina testified in a September 2022 preliminary hearing.

Tafoya accepted a plea agreement after his first trial in September 2023 ended in a mistrial due to a discovery violation.

As of March 28, Tafoya was being held at the Denver Reception and Diagnostic Center, where CDOC inmates are assessed and classified before being placed in one of the department’s permanent facilities. His estimated parole eligibility date is April 5, 2040, with his estimated mandatory release date six years later.

More Pueblo crime news: Man struck, killed by vehicle in hit-and-run; Pueblo police seek help finding suspect

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formally known as Twitter, @jayreutter1. Support local news, subscribe to The Pueblo Chieftain atsubscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: James Tafoya gets 24 years for 2022 murder of Anthony Valdez in Pueblo