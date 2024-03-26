Pueblo man accused of murder in crash that killed three people set for trial

A Pueblo man will head to trial after a judge found probable cause Tuesday to proceed with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with an August 2023 crash in which three people were killed.

Kohen Garrett Kyle, 32, was charged in the Aug. 25 triple-fatal crash that claimed the lives of 56-year-old Marie Quintana, her 12-year-old grandchild, and 48-year-old Jesus Guerrero Lopez.

Along with the counts of first-degree murder, Kyle is charged with three counts each of vehicular homicide — reckless, and vehicular homicide — DUI, as well as one count of child abuse resulting in death.

In police body camera footage shown at a preliminary hearing in the case, Kyle was seen admitting to "being responsible" for the crash, and asking if the 12-year-old had died.

Trooper Martin Valdez of Colorado State Patrol's Troop 2D testified during the hearing that he was the first law enforcement officer on the scene. He alleged that Kyle admitted to him that he was going over 100 mph at the time of the crash and said he had killed three people.

Tyler Johnson, a deputy with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, testified during the hearing that during an interview at a local hospital, Kyle also admitted to him that he was responsible for the crash.

Kyle allegedly told the deputy that he and his girlfriend had broken up that morning and that he had gone to a liquor store before the crash and purchased a bottle of Crown Royal whiskey. He told the deputy that he then went home and proceeded to drink at least six shots before attempting to drive to a friend's house and crashing head-on into Quintana's vehicle.

According to a toxicology report, Kyle also had prescription medication and cocaine in his system at the time of the crash.

At the scene, Kyle displayed red eyes and apparent balance issues, Johnson testified. Kyle also allegedly told paramedics who responded to the crash that he had consumed alcohol.

PCSO Detective Donovan Montoya testified that he found a bottle of Crown Royal at the crime scene, with a small amount of whiskey still in the bottle.

Trooper Paul Clark, a crash reconstruction expert for CSP Troop 2D, stated that data taken from Kyle's vehicle showed he was going 107 mph at the point of impact, with no braking, and may have been going up to 120 mph shortly before the crash. Clark stated that based on the data, he believed the accelerator was pressed to the floor at the time of impact.

The speed limit in the area where the crash occurred is 45 mph, Clark said. He stated he believed that speed and intoxication were the biggest factors in the crash, as speed made braking and steering more difficult and Kyle's intoxication reduced his motor skills and depth perception.

Adam Schultz, an attorney representing Kyle in the case, argued that he did not believe there was evidence showing Kyle committed first-degree murder.

Schultz argued that Kyle's actions did not constitute the "universal malice and extreme indifference" needed to prove the theory of first-degree murder — extreme indifference. Schultz argued that Kyle had been in shock and was ridden with guilt for his actions, acting extremely concerned that he had killed someone.

"There is a gulf of difference between 'What the hell did you think would happen?' and 'I'm going to go get someone and I don't care who they are,'" Schultz argued. "This is tragic, but it is not murder in the first degree."

Deputy District Attorney Jeff Lindsey, however, emphasized that Kyle was heavily intoxicated and going 75 mph over the speed limit.

"It is the equivalent of pointing a loaded gun at residents and commuters and pulling the trigger," he said. Lindsey argued that the behavior displayed by Kyle showed extreme indifference to the lives of the community.

Kyle's next appearance in court is scheduled for April 23. He's being held at the Pueblo County jail on a $500,000 cash or surety bond.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

