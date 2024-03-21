Pueblo man accused of 2023 murder at cemetery set to proceed to trial

A Pueblo judge has decided that a man can proceed to trial on charges of second-degree murder and armed robbery in separate cases.

Ralph Lee Sanders, 31, is accused of the murder of Christopher Trujillo at Mountain View Cemetery on the south side of Pueblo on Dec. 4.

Witnesses to the Dec. 4 shooting said that a man named "Ace," whom police later identified as Sanders, had shot Trujillo from the driver's seat of his vehicle near the entrance of the cemetery that evening, according to testimony given during a preliminary hearing Thursday.

Detective Joseph Cardona testified during the hearing that Trujillo was with two friends when Sanders pulled up to the cemetery in a white Jeep, according to witness statements. Trujillo and his friends initially believed the vehicle was someone they'd called for a ride. The three approached the vehicle, and the driver allegedly told Trujillo's two friends, "Not you, just (Trujillo)," Cardona testified. A friend of Trujillo's stated he was confused and Sanders drove off.

However, the witnesses said Sanders returned a short time later and Trujillo approached the vehicle along with one witness. Trujillo was standing in front of the open driver's side window when the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, allegedly fired a shot. The shot went through Trujillo's chest and out of his back, mortally wounding him.

The witness told Cardona that he carried Trujillo into the cemetery but left the scene because he was wanted on unrelated warrants. A passerby driving through the cemetery found Trujillo a short time later and called police.

Trujillo was transported to a local hospital and then to another hospital in Colorado Springs, where he later died of massive blood loss.

Officers on scene testified that they spoke to the mortally wounded Trujillo but were only able to get his name and that he'd been shot.

The witness stated that he did not hear any words exchanged between the two men prior to the shooting. He stated he knew the shooter by the nickname "Ace" and not by his real name, but was able to positively identify Sanders as the shooter when shown a photograph, according to a Pueblo Police Department arrest affidavit.

However, Adam Schultz, an attorney representing Sanders, established during the questioning of Cardona that the identification was made from a single photo, not from picking a photo out of a larger lineup.

Officers also testified Thursday about a carjacking that occurred on Dec. 26, which resulted in a police chase and crash.

The allegedly stolen Jeep crashed into a fence in an alley between Abriendo and East Evans avenues. Two people exited the vehicle and allegedly ran on foot. One of them, Jerome Avalos, allegedly aimed a handgun in the direction of officers and was shot and killed by police. The other man, Sanders, was detained.

A police detective testified Friday that Jerome Avalos Sr. told police he had driven Sanders in a red and black Honda Civic to a residence on Bonnymede Avenue under the pretense of recovering a vehicle that belongs to Sanders.

Avalos Sr. stated that he witnessed the carjacking and saw Sanders confront the driver and steal their vehicle, with his son getting into the passenger seat of the stolen vehicle along with Sanders.

The vehicle had a tracker on it, several police officers testified. It was later located on the south side of Pueblo and police initiated a pursuit.

Schultz emphasized that during Sanders' failed flight from the vehicle, no one reported that he was armed or saw him discard anything during the pursuit.

Schultz also emphasized during the questioning of the police officers that the victim of the carjacking did not provide any real identifying factors about the carjacker, including their approximate height and weight, facial hair, or tattoos; they simply described the suspect as a "white male."

Schultz also pointed out that the alleged carjacker did not necessarily brandish a firearm, as the victim stated that the carjacker simply lifted up his jacket to display a black handgun at his waist.

After Judge Thomas Flesher found probable cause in both cases, Sanders entered formal not guilty pleas on both charges, bypassing an arraignment. A trial in the homicide case is set for Sept. 19, and the aggravated robbery for Oct. 1.

More Pueblo crime news: Fort Collins homicide suspect arrested in Pueblo; two other fugitives arrested by PCSO

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formally known as Twitter, @jayreutter1. Support local news, subscribe to The Pueblo Chieftain atsubscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Ralph Sanders to proceed to trial in Trujillo homicide at Pueblo cemetery