Pueblo jail deputy fired, charged with crime for alleged sexual misconduct with inmate

A former detention deputy at the Pueblo County jail has been arrested following an investigation into alleged inappropriate contact with an inmate, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said in a Friday afternoon news release.

Former deputy Kiki Seto, 25, turned himself in Friday and was arrested on a warrant obtained by PCSO detectives investigating an incident between Seto and a 23-year-old woman who is still incarcerated in the jail. Seto, who had been employed with the PCSO since April 2023, has been terminated.

Seto is accused of sexual conduct in a correctional institution and second-degree introduction of contraband. He was booked into the Pueblo County jail Friday afternoon and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Pueblo Justice Plaza located at 909 Court Street.

“This behavior is not reflective of the integrity and character of this agency,” Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero said in the release. “I take these matters seriously. The safety and well-being of those incarcerated in our jail is a high priority and any behavior that violates the trust and integrity is unacceptable.”

Lucero added the PCSO is committed to being 100% transparent, however, due to the active and ongoing status of the investigation, the PCSO's release states there will be no further information released at this time.

As of 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, no court appearances had been scheduled in the case.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo jail deputy fired, charged for alleged inmate sexual misconduct